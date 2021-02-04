We still aren’t doing enough testing to keep COVID-19 contained

It will take months before COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in the U.S. But massively scaling up testing, and quarantining people who test positive, could slow the spread of the virus now. A new study looks at the best ways that could happen.

“If we were to deploy this on a very large scale, we could dramatically slow the spread of the virus and save thousands of lives,” says Lauren Ancel Meyers, the director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium and one of the authors of the study, published in Lancet Public Health.

In parts of the country where COVID-19 is spreading rapidly, the study suggests that it makes sense for every single person in the region—not just those who have symptoms—to get tested every week. People who are infected would then isolate for two weeks. In areas where transmission is lower, widespread testing could happen monthly, and people who were infected could stay home for one week. Even with the costs of all of the tests and lost wages, the societal costs would be far lower than letting the virus continue to spread.

The study modeled various scenarios, under the assumption that people would use $5 rapid antigen tests. While there’s still some uncertainty about exactly how accurate the tests are, they’re most accurate when people have the highest levels of virus—which is also when people are most likely to infect someone else, and the most crucial time to know whether someone has COVID-19.

Right now, most COVID-19 testing is happening in people who have symptoms, but to slow the spread of the virus, it’s critical to test everyone else. “When we wait for someone to have symptoms to test them and there’s a delay in getting results, and only at that point are we isolating them, we’re at a point where they’re almost done being infectious,” she says. “We’ve missed that early period prior to symptoms and during early symptoms when they’re probably most likely to be infecting other people. In addition, there’s a significant fraction of people who never develop symptoms at all. So if we are relying on symptoms to identify and isolate those people to protect their household members or their community members, then we’re letting those infections slip through.”

If a large percentage of Americans are vaccinated, it’s possible that we could reach herd immunity late in 2021. But it’s still unclear how quickly the shaky rollout of vaccine distribution will ramp up, how many people will choose to be vaccinated, and how well the vaccines protect against infections without symptoms. (Right now, it’s clear that the vaccines are very good at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, but it’s possible that some vaccinated people may be infected and still be able to infect others, which is one reason why anyone who gets the vaccine still needs to wear a mask for the moment.) It’s also not clear yet exactly how well the vaccines will protect against new variants of the virus, or if those new variants can infect people who’ve already had the original COVID-19. New lockdowns may slow the spread, or states may reopen too quickly.