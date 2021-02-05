The 4 management styles of emotionally intelligent leaders

Given the new era of work and fluctuating economic progress, typical planning strategies that push companies toward surviving and defending themselves are no longer enough. Strategic planning promotes programmatic, analytical thinking that encourages leaders to stick to the status quo. Strategic agility on the other hand, is characterized by an entire organization regularly contributing its insights to renew and reinvent its value proposition. It’s one aspect of strategic leadership—which is a leader’s ability to express his or her organization’s vision and guide employees toward it .

Achieving strategic agility is difficult because it’s based on shifting your mindset and rooted in emotional intelligence. But cultivating that mindset is worthwhile: Research shows that strategic leadership—which strategic agility falls under— is the most important leadership trait. As a forensic interviewer and behavior analyst, I believe that leaders should prioritize strategic agility into their company cultures to continuously adapt, improve, shift, and evolve in ways that take their competitors by surprise. It is a creative, flexible thought process that helps leaders proactively respond to change and. It’s not just knowledge acquisition but a whole-brain approach to thinking and behaving.

When leaders consistently practice habits rooted in strategic agility, they empower their teams and organizations to do the same. At Aperio, we’ve discovered that these four habits are key to becoming more strategically agile.

CREATE SITUATIONAL AWARENESS

Successful leaders create situational awareness by tuning into industry trends while keeping a finger on the pulse of their companies. This allows them to predict which strategies to implement in the near future. Leaders need a culture and strategy that is market facing, a well-developed sense of the market, an ability to learn, and a process focused on the customer.

Clarity and a broad perspective are critical for keeping up with the market. Rather than running from uncertainty, strategic leaders lean into complexities to make sense of them. You can create meaning out of chaos by asking probing questions such as: What patterns do I see? and How can we respond to this?

If-then questions can also help in identifying key information. By forecasting and exploring and exploring conditional circumstances, you can evaluate how well you’d respond to events. For example: If the U.S. mandated a second quarantine period during the busy end-of-year season, could we maintain our typical sales numbers?