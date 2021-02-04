Twitter trolls tried to come for AOC. Their hashtag got taken over by adorable pet pics

Who: Fans of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who are blessed with very cute animal friends.

Why we care: Earlier this week, progressive, youthful star of the Democratic Party continued her mission to get out the full implications of the Capitol siege to the widest audience possible. Her approach, which most recently involved her disclosing that she is a survivor of sexual assault, is a corrective to the message on the right that the attack on January 6 was ultimately not such a big deal. So it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the far-right messaging machine has responded by attempting to discredit Ocasio-Cortez.

This is the latest manipulative take on the right. They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex. We were all on the Capitol complex – the attack wasn’t just on the dome. The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too. pic.twitter.com/jI18e0XRrd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021

The distorted message that AOC “wasn’t in the Capitol Building” on the day of the attack immediately took off in certain dank corners of the conservative internet, where no counter-narrative is too farfetched to immediately and desperately latch onto.

No sooner did the hashtag #AOClied begin to take off on Wednesday afternoon, however, than it was taken over by Ocasio-Cortez defenders posting pictures of their adorable pets.