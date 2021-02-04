advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:23 am

Twitter trolls tried to come for AOC. Their hashtag got taken over by adorable pet pics

K-pop stans also got in on defending the congressperson, as they are wont to do.

Twitter trolls tried to come for AOC. Their hashtag got taken over by adorable pet pics
[Photo: Flickr user Matt Johnson; iStock; rawpixel]
By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What: A classic hashtag takeover situation.

advertisement
advertisement

Who: Fans of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who are blessed with very cute animal friends.

Why we care: Earlier this week, progressive, youthful star of the Democratic Party continued her mission to get out the full implications of the Capitol siege to the widest audience possible. Her approach, which most recently involved her disclosing that she is a survivor of sexual assault, is a corrective to the message on the right that the attack on January 6 was ultimately not such a big deal. So it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the far-right messaging machine has responded by attempting to discredit Ocasio-Cortez.

The distorted message that AOC “wasn’t in the Capitol Building” on the day of the attack immediately took off in certain dank corners of the conservative internet, where no counter-narrative is too farfetched to immediately and desperately latch onto.

No sooner did the hashtag #AOClied begin to take off on Wednesday afternoon, however, than it was taken over by Ocasio-Cortez defenders posting pictures of their adorable pets.

advertisement

advertisement

Those who tried to draw attention to the congressperson’s supposed perfidy only ended up drawing attention to a collection of good boys and fluffernuggets. It was one of the most prominent hashtag takeovers since LGBTQ couples claimed ownership of the #ProudBoys after Trump raised the extremist group’s profile last October.

Of course, what bit of political Twitter trickery would be complete without the social justice wing of the K-pop coalition? Once a second hashtag, #AOCSmollett—which compares the congressperson with noted danger-fabricator Jussie Smollett—began taking off, K-pop stans rushed in to take that one over as well.

advertisement

Although Ocasio-Cortez has already well established that she can hold her own in a Twitter battle, and continues to establish it in this latest situation, the hashtag takeover proves that an online anti-troll army is ever standing by to fight on her behalf.

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life