Mav Carter, Evan Spiegel, Rebecca Minkoff headline first Most Innovative Companies Summit

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel , SpringHill CEO Maverick “Mav” Carter , entrepreneur Rebecca Minkoff , and executives from Pfizer, Ben & Jerry’s, Color of Change, and other innovative organizations will participate in the first Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10.

The summit aims to celebrate the world’s most innovative companies and highlight the trends that are shaping the future of business.

In addition to keynote conversations, the summit will feature a series of interactive breakout sessions highlighting the best practices of progressive, innovative organizations. Sample breakout sessions include a panel on investors’ approaches to funding innovation, an exploration of the intersection of purpose and politics in marketing, and a look at how the most progressive companies approach workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Most Innovative Companies Summit aims to bring to life Fast Company’s annual list of the world’s most innovative companies. (Honorees for 2021 will be released on March 9, the first day of the event.) Each year the magazine and website’s editors review thousands of companies and nonprofits to recognize organizations that are transforming industries and shaping societies.

Any leader aspiring to understand what innovation looks like in 2021 should register to attend the event, which will be 100% virtual this year. February 5 is the last day for discounted early registration.

Optum is the presenting sponsor of the MIC Summit, which is also sponsored by JobsOhio and Dole Food Company.