The one well-being benefit you may be overlooking for working parents

For new parents in a typical working environment, breastfeeding can be a challenge. To clarify, what “breastfeeding” usually means for most in the workplace is expressing breast milk through pumping. Despite laws that protect the workplace rights of nursing mothers, and which require employers to provide for these rights, culturally speaking the ​burden is still largely on​ parents to actively advocate for the resources they need. Moreover, the pandemic has caused a number of workplace challenges that make it even more difficult for nursing parents to express milk at work.

This makes it all the more important that employers step up and adopt a proactive and supportive attitude on the issue. Doing so would not just be the right thing to do, from a legal and ethical standpoint; it could also lead to better business outcomes which would be win-win during what continues to be challenging times for everyone, employers and employees alike.

Breastfeeding benefits and barriers

Research shows that breastfeeding benefits both ​physical and mental well-being​ in numerous ways. Where scientific benefits are concerned, breastfeeding can improve the body’s levels of and physiological responses to stress. Given the ​increased stress​ that people from all walks of life are experiencing during the pandemic, it’s crucial for breastfeeding parents to continue a consistent routine of breastfeeding and expressing breast milk. Pumping milk yields many of the ​same benefits​ as actual breastfeeding.

From the perspective of employers, why is this so important? Symptoms of anxiety and depression, ​which have risen​ during the pandemic, are clinically shown to lead to higher rates of presenteeism and absenteeism​ as well as reduced work ​performance and productivity​. Conversely, improved health and well-being ​improves employee performance​, productivity, and ultimately, the company’s bottom line. Further, when an employer takes a proactive role in providing employees with the breastfeeding resources they need, those employees are more likely to be satisfied with their jobs, and we also know that job satisfaction is ​another predictor​ of positive company outcomes.

Unfortunately, despite all the benefits to organizations when they look after employees’ well-being, not to mention the legal and ethical arguments for doing so, working parents across a wide swath of jobs and industries continue to face many barriers to breastfeeding at work, including prevailing social norms or lack of family support.

One of the most common barriers, particularly in certain industries such as retail, food service, and manufacturing, is not having access to a dedicated space to express milk. Or even if there’s a dedicated space it may not be clean or private. Some workplaces ask employees to use the bathroom when they need to express milk, for instance, and we all know how bathrooms are not necessarily clean or fully private. In other places, maintenance rooms or supply closets may be serving double duty as spaces for nursing parents, and there are issues with these as well. In ​a 2019 study​ commissioned by Byram Healthcare, 33% of working parents surveyed reported that other employees have walked in on them while they were pumping, 26% have experienced rude or inappropriate comments, and 19% have been asked to pump elsewhere.