Andy Jassy will face these 3 big challenges as Amazon’s CEO

Andy Jassy has been one of Jeff Bezos’s key executives at Amazon for a long time now. He knows the business inside and out. But he’ll be facing some substantial challenges when he takes the CEO position in the third quarter of this year, with Bezos stepping back to the role of executive chairman.

Bezos was a former hedge fund guy who drove from New York City to Seattle with his wife MacKenzie in 1994 to bet it all on an online book business. (Things went pretty well.) Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 as a marketing manager. He proved himself by kickstarting the AWS cloud storage business in 2003 and growing it into a market-leading, billion-dollar business.

These are the issues that will await Jassy on Day 1.

1. The antitrust threat

Amazon has a history of first helping, then hurting its friends. The Wall Street Journal’s Dana Mattioli and Cara Lombardo reported that Amazon has on a number of occasions invested in a startup, learned its product and strategy, then used that knowledge to develop a competing product. In the cloud world, AWS has slowly crept into more and more industries, and many of its customers have reportedly worried that AWS may use what it learns to open businesses that compete with theirs. Amazon did something like that in the healthcare industry with Amazon Pharmacy. Jassy has called these allegations “folklore.”

But the most serious example of Amazon’s frenemy games comes from its dealings with sellers on its core e-commerce platform. Sellers have complained that Amazon watches for successful products on its platform, launches its own Amazon-branded version of the product, then gives that product preferential treatment in its marketplace. And legislators have take notice. Elizabeth Warren made it a marquee campaign promise to bar tech companies from operating a marketplace and selling their own products on it.

Now the FTC is investigating Amazon’s practices and may eventually file a large antitrust case against the company. Committees in both the House and Senate are also working on plans to overhaul antitrust law, which could result in giving the FTC more latitude and lawyer power to go after Amazon. Jeff Bezos has always been the face of Amazon’s defense in such matters, and it’s possible he could remain so. But the problem will rest on Jassy’s desk, and he will be neck-deep in the day to day legal strategy to defend the company.