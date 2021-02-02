Who is Andy Jassy? 6 things to know about Amazon’s next CEO

In 2021’s biggest tech-industry news so far, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced that he’s stepping back from day-to-day management of the company. He will retain the executive chairman title but is handing CEO duties over to Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services, starting in Q3. Even after you’ve read Bezos’s letter to Amazon employees , you may have questions about the move. Along with “Why?” and “Why now?” one of them is probably, “Who is Andy Jassy?”

Here are six fast facts about the man stepping into one of the most high-profile jobs in business.

1. He was the heir apparent

Though Jeff Bezos’s decision to step down as CEO is a stunner, the fact that Jassy is his replacement is not. After Jeff Wilke, the CEO of Amazon’s consumer business, announced that he’d be leaving the company in the first quarter of this year, Jassy had a clear path to the top in the event that Bezos chose to give up his job. It would have been a far bigger surprise if Amazon had hired someone outside the company.

2. He’s as Amazonian as they get

Even more than most tech giants, Amazon loves its corporate mantras, which focus on matters such as the importance of being customer-obsessed, staying humble, and trying ambitious new things that might fail. Jassy, who joined the company in 1997, is as on-message as Bezos when it comes to crediting successes to following the Amazon way.

“One of the important cultural parts inside of Amazon and inside AWS is that we want people to experiment,” he told me in 2017. “We want to have as high a rate of experimentation per unit of time as possible while not wasting time on things that we think have no chance. We want it to be informed by a combination of customers telling us what matters to them and trying to invent on behalf of customers. And then if things don’t work, nobody gets fired because of it.”

3. He’s already responsible for a huge chunk of Amazon

AWS, which provides a bevy of web services to businesses of all sizes, is an enormous revenue driver for Amazon, having brought in $12.7 billion in the most recent quarter. More important, it’s a profit machine, responsible for 52% of overall profits last quarter. (A year earlier, that figure was closer to 75%.) All those Amazon experiments that the company is proud to have tried even when they fail? They’re being subsidized by Jassy’s AWS coffers.