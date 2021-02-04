We use 6.8 billion face masks a day. Researchers want to turn them into roads

The disposable masks you see every day have to go somewhere. Many, if not most, end up in a landfill. Researchers have developed a new material that turns all those masks into roads.

According to a new study in the journal Science of the Total Environment, researchers at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, have developed a new material that integrates shredded single-use face masks with recycled concrete aggregate (RCA), a substance made of waste materials from demolished buildings, such as concrete chunks, that are crushed up and repurposed. The new material not only gives new life to some of the 6.8 billion face masks the researchers estimate are used globally each day; it could actually make roads stronger, according to the study.

Single-use face masks generate significant waste. In a July report, the UN called the influx of single-use masks a “toxic problem” and estimated that 75% of used masks and other pandemic-related waste will end up in landfills or floating in the oceans.

Roads might seem like an unlikely way to reuse masks, but some roads are already made of recycled materials. According to Jie Li, a professor at RMIT University who led the study, results from their experiment suggest that RCA mixed with face masks could be used for two of the four layers generally used to make roads. They estimate that paving a two-lane road that’s 0.62 miles (or one kilometer) long will require about 3 million face masks, rerouting 93 tons of waste from landfills.

Not only could the solution mitigate the environmental impacts of COVID-19, but it could also actually make the road work better. They found that the recycled concrete concoction can actually improve the road’s strength, ductility, and flexibility compared to a control sample of RCA without shredded fact masks in the mix.

This happens for a few reasons. Single-use face masks are made using one of mother nature’s biggest nemeses: plastic. Specifically, polypropylene. You’ll decompose before it does. But since it doesn’t decompose, it’s an ideal material for a road. This gets pretty science-y, but the researchers found that the polypropylene fibers in the masks reinforce the binding between rubble particles, making the resulting pavement more sturdy than your typical version. They also increase stretching resistance between particle aggregates, according to Li. That helps make the final material more resistant to wear than traditional asphalt.