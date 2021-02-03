Zoom is getting ready for conference rooms to matter again

Quick, what’s the single technology product most closely associated with working from home during the pandemic? No contest: It’s Zoom. The videoconferencing service has become so synonymous with WFH productivity that it’s easy to forget that people used Zoom an awful lot even back when many participants were all sitting in a conference room together.

In the years before the coronavirus turned conference rooms into ghost towns, Zoom paid a lot of attention to the in-office meeting experience. Early in its history, the company created a service, Zoom Rooms, dedicated to helping groups at work call into Zoom meetings and manage conference-room availability. It also worked with hardware manufacturers to offer gear such as webcams designed to capture an entire room rather than a single person plopped squarely in front of a laptop.

Fast-forward to February 2021. People still aren’t returning to the office in droves; a meaningful percentage may never go back. But with COVID-19 vaccines a reality, it isn’t completely irrational to think ahead to the time when conference rooms might once again have human beings in them.

“The great news is as we look at 2021, we’re starting to get ready to get back to work,” says Harry Moseley, Zoom’s CIO. “But the fact is that when you look at any of the survey data that’s being done by either internal organizations or external agencies, the consensus is that 20% of the people are willing to be in an office five days a week, 20% of the people want to work from anywhere five days a week, and 60% of the people would prefer to go to the office two to three days a week.”

So Zoom is thinking about a new era of hybrid work—in particular, a period during which people who do spend time at the office are understandably sensitive about safety. That presented some obvious challenges for Zoom Rooms, which has historically involved shared touchscreen experiences running on an iPad, Android tablet, or Windows computer dedicated to conference-room management.

Now Zoom is rolling out the ability for users to pair a Zoom Room system with their own iOS or Android mobile devices. That allows them to control the experience from a screen that only they touch. With certain conference-room camera hardware, the company is also adding a head-count feature that will report the number of people in a physical meeting in the interest of ensuring that social distancing guidelines are met. A Zoom conference-room camera appliance called the Neat Bar will monitor and detail a room’s air quality, humidity, CO₂, and volatile organic compounds.