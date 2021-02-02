Carbon offsetting can be a tool of environmental justice 

advertisement advertisement

In the U.S. and globally, marginalized communities are often the first to bear the brunt of both climate change and air pollution. Corporate decarbonization strategies must address this fact by making equity a core part of their work toward climate solutions.

Clearloop is based in the heart of the U.S. Southeast, a fossil-fuel-heavy region that ranks as the sixth-largest global carbon emitter and lacks adequate renewable energy mandates. The company’s approach to climate and renewables innovation differs from legacy strategies because it’s anchored to the concept of emissionality. Coined by the nonprofit WattTime, emissionality quantifies the precise amount of GHG emissions avoided through the addition of a unit of clean energy generation capacity. An emissionality approach to carbon offsetting is therefore an important improvement on “additionality”: It gives companies the ability to drive the addition of renewable capacity in dirtier parts of the U.S. electric grid—the ability to clean up those parts of the U.S. grid that are most reliant on coal and other fossil-fueled electricity generation. And this is where the environmental and energy justice gains of this new approach to carbon offsetting come about. Investing in renewable capacity additions that avoid significant amounts of GHG emissions also means avoiding the mercury, particulates, and NOx emissions that are commonly associated with fossil-fueled electricity generation. An emissionality approach to carbon offsetting means avoiding both GHGs and other hazardous power plant emissions that disproportionately harm communities of color and drive U.S. environmental injustice. With respect to energy justice, driving renewable capacity additions to dirty regions of the U.S. grid also promises to increase access to cleaner and more affordable energy for populations and communities who have had few avenues for such access to date. From a broad societal perspective, an emissionality approach to carbon offsetting is therefore capable of mitigating environmental injustices from air pollution while driving meaningful climate change mitigation and improving corporate and community access to clean and affordable energy.

