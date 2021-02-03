People trust black COVID-19 masks more than others. But why?

Since COVID-19 struck, companies have made masks in every shape and size—ranging from the classic N95 respirator to clear masks for the hearing impaired to cloth masks in endless patterns and colors .

For safety, you should use an N95 respirator if you can source one, or even consider doubling your mask. But if you want people around you to feel safe, your best option is a black mask, according to research led by professor Cihan Cobanoglu at the University of South Florida Muma College of Business.

After testing around 4,500 subjects across the U.S. using Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service, Cobanoglu found that black and white masks made you appear slightly safer, and slightly more attractive, than other options. (His team is sharing this data before it goes into a peer-reviewed publication in hopes of helping people during the pandemic.)

Cobanoglu’s research is aimed primarily at the hospitality industry, and he says a restaurant or hotel looking to appease customers would be smart to take these findings to heart. But the research is also compelling because it deconstructs these strange, shifting social norms about PPE and what wearing it signifies to other people.

To run the study, Cobanoglu’s team built a questionnaire. It started by asking subjects to picture themselves sitting in one of several public spaces, such as a bank, casino, or grocery store. Then, it showed a photo of one of many different people, wearing one of many different masks. Subjects then rated these people on all sorts of different categories—including gratitude, attractiveness, anxiety, and trust.

Many takeaways were encouraging. “A lot of people say masks make people ugly. You can’t see people’s smiles,” says Cobanoglu. “What our research showed us is people don’t care if they wore a mask or not—a person is of the same attractiveness in a mask or not. It doesn’t make someone more handsome or ugly.” Black and white masks did have slightly higher scores than blue surgical masks, colorful patterned masks, or clear masks. But for the most part, those differences were a wash. Wearing a mask shouldn’t hurt your dating game.