It is one of the great dilemmas of modern parenting, right up there with when to potty train and whether to allow screen time: how to hide your weed from your kids.

You don’t want the little ones to accidentally eat it, and you don’t want the older ones to steal it. If you’re a conscientious parent, you likely have a makeshift hiding spot in your sock drawer or on a high shelf in your closet. Wherever it is, I guarantee you, your 16-year-old knows about it.

Sharon Kevil, a designer in Milwaukee, has a more secure solution: furniture that’s explicitly designed to hide your stash. Her company Forti Goods sells bedside tables, coffee tables, credenzas, and cabinets with built-in locks that can be opened and closed via an app. Made in the Midwest of wood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, these are premium products, costing between $1,850 and $4,200. They’re meant for discerning adults who like to indulge, but have aged out of the life stage where a Jerry Garcia tapestry over the futon is the ultimate home decor. (And as Kevil points out, it’s not like weed is the only thing people want to keep stowed away in a bedside table.) “Cannabis has grown up and so have the people who are using it,” Kevil says. “Our furniture helps elevate the experience for modern parents.”

For Kevil, the seed of the idea sprouted after her toddler daughter got into what Kevil thought was a secret stash of Mike and Ike candy (the real thing, not the cannabis version). “At that point,” she says, “I realized I had to get more serious about locking stuff up.” And a lockbox, she says, wouldn’t cut it: “I don’t need someone wandering off with my box of cannabis.”

So she decided to develop a furniture line. If that sounds extreme, consider how much furniture is built around alcohol consumption. All the major furniture retailers sell bar carts and wine racks in countless permutations. But there is little to no furniture designed specifically for something that is fast becoming one of America’s favorite—and increasingly legal—pastimes. As of this year, marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 35 states and recreational use in 15 states.

Kevil had worked in the furniture industry for more than a decade when she decided to strike out on her own. As a furniture designer for the department store Kohl’s, she visited factories abroad where she witnessed alarming labor conditions. On one visit, she walked through a factory floor where the fumes were so intense, she felt dizzy. She was wearing a mask, but none of the workers were. Another time, she visited a factory in Vietnam, where she noticed a worker on the assembly line didn’t have any shoes. “I saw people were being taken advantage of because they’re poor,” she says. “I didn’t like that. I needed to change what I was doing.”