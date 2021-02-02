PlayStation 5 was restocked at Target. Here’s why it won’t last long

If you’re engaged in a daily ritual of trying to find stores that have restocked their PlayStation 5 supply, you might’ve had a glimmer of hope this morning.

Tom’s Guide reports that select Target stores were showing some PlayStation 5 consoles in stock. A quick search reveals that a few Targets in the New York City metro area have stock, but I’m not seeing any stores in my local Cincinnati area where that’s the case. Since you can’t reserve a console online, even rushing out to a nearby store based on inventory listings could be a fruitless endeavor.

The Midwest supermarket chain Meijer also posted a Playstation 5 “restock alert” on Twitter, but with no way to check inventory online. Meijer’s Twitter account says you’ll have to show up at the store and look for a sign to confirm that the console is in stock—and presumably buy some groceries while you’re there if you come up empty.

Meanwhile, Kotaku reports on a chaotic scene at a retailer in Tokyo, which tried to hold a major PlayStation 5 restock event last week. The sale was ultimately cancelled as police had to disperse the mob of prospective shoppers.

Supplying enough consoles has been an ongoing problem for both Sony with its PlayStation 5 and Microsoft with its Xbox Series S and Series X since the new systems launched last fall. As Bloomberg reported in December, the coronavirus pandemic has led to shortages in the tech industry supply chain. That in turn has created a golden opportunity for scalpers, who’ve used shopping bots to automate the process of snatching up consoles sold online.

Compounding the matter: There’s a lot of actual human demand for the new systems, which represent the first major generational leap in home game consoles in seven years.