Why this Toyota dealership is turning its car lot into apartments

Like many car dealerships around the country, Toyota Sunnyvale, a seller of preowned Toyota models, is almost entirely an asphalt parking lot. There’s also a showroom and sales office, and an extensive back section for maintenance and repairs. But primarily the space is a big lot full of cars.

With property values on the rise in this part of California, smack in the middle of Silicon Valley, a huge lot of used cars is no longer the most economic use of the land. “The underlying value of the property overwhelms the potential value of the franchise,” says Adam Simms, whose company, Price Simms Auto Group, operates the Toyota dealership in Sunnyvale and several others throughout the Bay Area.

“The single-story model of a showroom, a service department, and display lot is becoming cost prohibitive, even for some of the best brands in America,” Simms says. “So it forces us to think about how we maintain a presence in these expensive markets where there’s a lot of car business to be had and still make the economics work at the dealership level.”

One solution is to make the land do more. Simms’s company is now in the process of redeveloping the site into housing, a much-needed resource in the heart of the bustling tech industry. But the dealership isn’t going anywhere. Instead, the two uses are being combined, with the car dealership housed at ground level and an 88-unit apartment building slated to sit above it. It’s a new type of mixed-use development that may become even more common in the years to come.

“We certainly have an affordable housing shortage here in Northern California, and we can’t build fast enough to meet the needs of the market,” Simms says. “So if we can leverage that problem with a solution as well as use that to support our retailing position, it just makes sense to bring them both together.”

Dahlin Group, an architecture and planning firm with offices in California and Washington, is designing the Sunnyvale project. John Thatch, the firm’s director of design, says this is one of several car dealership conversion projects the firm is working on, and that as cities densify, more dealerships and other types of retail will likely begin to think about similar conversions.