Tesla Model S and Model X recall: What you need to know

Tesla has begun contacting owners of certain Model S and Model X vehicles announcing the company is recalling the cars so the touchscreen console in them can be replaced. The issue with the touchscreen in affected models is a problem with the embedded eMMC memory chip that can cause them to wear out.

That problem can potentially lead to the loss of rear-view camera images and the loss of audible chimes and alerts with the vehicle’s autopilot capabilities and indicators, reports the BBC. After investigating the issue last year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sent Tesla a letter requesting a recall on January 13. Previous to that, Tesla attempted to fix the issues with a software update, which the NHTSA said was “insufficient.”

The NHTSA fears that the malfunctioning chips in the touch screen could lead to crashes.

Tesla hasn’t officially announced the recall yet, however, the company has begun sending emails to owners of affected vehicles. Those vehicles include the following:

Model S sedans built between 2012 and 2018

Model X SUVs from 2016 to 2018

In the email to customers, Tesla states, “there is no need at this time to contact us as we will notify you when the parts become available.” The company also asks that owners “do not schedule a service appointment unless you receive a vehicle alert signaling memory storage device degradation or are actively experiencing a persistent blank center display that does not recover after restarting the touchscreen.”

In total, 134,951 Model S and Model X are involved in the recall. Last month The Wall Street Journal estimated that the recall could cost Tesla between $300 million and $500 million to address.