Netflix’s relationship with Black viewers and creatives is one of the secrets to its success

Well before the protests and corporate reckonings in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing, Netflix had made a priority of serving viewers with a wide variety of Black perspectives that extended well beyond the usual “trauma porn,” the derisive but accurate name for slave narratives and other tragic Black stories. In 2020, however, the streamer ramped up its approach, ensuring that something new was always right around the corner. Over the course of the year, Netflix released Uncorked , an aggressively “normal” story of a Black family in the wine business; Self-Made , a miniseries about the legendary entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker ; the unconventional superhero film Project Power; the instantly beloved family Christmas movie Jingle Jangle ; Chadwick Boseman’s final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ; and the first project from its deal with Shonda Rhimes: a documentary about the renown choreographer, actor, and director Debbie Allen. In addition, Netflix acquired the rights to and began streaming a number of well-liked Black-led shows from the 1990s, including Moesha, Living Single, and Girlfriends.

All of this content is showcased with verve via Strong Black Lead, Netflix’s social-media channels for promoting content showcasing aspects of the Black experience. Netflix has always been ahead of the curve at using social media to stay at the forefront of pop culture. With its Strong Black Lead sub-brand, though, the streamer is doing something even more ambitious: building an authentic community for Black creatives and consumers. In the era of hashtag activism, Netflix faced a real challenge in building its portfolio of Black programming into something more meaningful. A marketing niche can backfire if it’s perceived as inauthentic, or worse, opportunistic. But Netflix appears to have succeeded in creating a genuine community linking content creators and their fans. On Fridays, for example, Netflix will often release a new movie or show with Black protagonists, and it creates a virtual watch party on Twitter by fostering conversation about the new program in real time. Strong Black Lead celebrated its third anniversary in February 2021, with more than 216,000 followers. But its influence extends well beyond that: It strengthens a creativity pipeline that Maya Watson, director of editorial and publishing at Netflix, likens to an HBCU within Netflix’s “education system.”

In a year of gravely important social issues, Netflix made its inclusive content feel more like a celebration than merely ticking off a diversity box.