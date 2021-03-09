How Graphika fights misinformation by tracking it across social media

Social network analysis company Graphika has made a name for itself spotting targeted disinformation across the internet. In 2020, its researchers reported suspected Russian operations targeting right-wing U.S. voters before the presidential election. The New York-based company also flagged Chinese state efforts targeting Taiwan , global misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic, and a massive Kremlin-tied operation that published thousands of posts across numerous platforms.

Working with multiple, competing companies including Facebook, Google, and Twitter, helps Graphika spot deceptive activities that aren’t just limited to one site and get those posts taken down, says Chief Innovation Officer Camille François. “It’s really important because all these disinformation campaigns, all these sophisticated actors, they ignore the boundaries of the campuses on Silicon Valley,” she explains. The company, which has presented its research before Congress and European Parliament, looks to point out and thwart online misinformation efforts before they have offline consequences.

