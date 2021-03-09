The 10 most innovative Latin American companies of 2021

advertisement advertisement

Companies from Colombia, Chile, Brazil, and Mexico led the innovation charge in 2020. From fintech to food, sneakers to solar energy, veggie burgers to video games, our list showcases the energy and dynamism of a regional economy meeting the pandemic (and beyond) needs of increasingly engaged and tech-savvy consumers.

1. NotCo For bringing plant-based milk and meat to the masses Chilean food company NotCo makes plant-based stand-ins for mayonnaise, milk, ice cream, and meat, using AI to optimize flavor and texture. In February, Burger King Chile started selling the vegetarian Rebel Whopper, made with NotCo’s plant-based burger. In November the company (which is backed by the Bezos Expedition Fund) launched its NotMilk in U.S. Whole Foods stores. 2. Frubana For digitizing farm-to-table food sourcing Bogota-based Frubana is an online platform that lets restaurants and small businesses source food products directly from farmers—lowering prices for buyers, while raising margins for suppliers. In 2020 it raised a $25 million Series A, and rolled out Club Frubana, a suite of free tools to help restaurants navigate COVID-19 guidelines, digitize menus and services, source supplies, and even post and search for job openings. It also launched Frubana Fresco, a consumer grocery delivery service, with a “community leader” feature that allows individuals to order bulk groceries to distribute in their neighborhoods. 3. Cariuma For making popular sneakers from bamboo and sugarcane

Brazilian sustainable sneaker maker Cariuma has enjoyed record sales every month since May 2020, selling direct to consumers and select retail partners. In 2020, it launched two colorful lines in collaboration with Pantone; its Color of the Year 2020 style sold out in five days and had 5,000-person waitlist. In the summer, it launched a program to plant a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneaker sold. 4. Zoop For helping small businesses bank up During the pandemic, this Rio de Janeiro-based fintech startup introduced Zoop PIX, an instant payment system; helped customers access new sources of credit through Zoop Antecipa, which allows big companies to extend credit to smaller businesses; and launched Banking as a Service, which lets non-financial companies offer digital accounts to customers. Brazilian VC Movile invested $11M in a September 2020 to fund expansion of the company’s B2B digital payments, banking, and credit services throughout South America. 5. Sunew For capturing super-green solar energy virtually anywhere / For sticking green solar on every available surface In December 2019, Brazilian green chemistry company Sunew completed the largest installation of organic photovoltaic film in the world, on the 2,000-square-meter rooftop of a facility in Cajamar, Brazil, owned by the beauty conglomerate Natura. In August 2020, it announced a partnership with Pepsi to pilot its “green” PV films on 2,000 Brazilian delivery trucks, and expanded its furniture unit, which makes things like benches, bus shelters, and tables that capture solar energy.

6. Descomplica For teaching professional skills through a pandemic Brazilian online education platform Descomplica, known for college entrance test prep, has raised $32 million from global investors. In 2020, it launched into online learning with Falcudade Descomplica, offering courses in accounting, administration, human resources, and education. With many users tuning in on cell phones, the company has rolled out courses specifically designed for mobile learning, breaking classes down into five-minute classes that can be watched on the go. 7. RobinFood For bringing fast food into the 21st century RobinFood is Latin America’s largest “cloud kitchen,” operating 50-plus virtual restaurants across major cities in Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico. Each kitchen offers food from up to a half dozen brands, from rice bowls to pizza to burgers. The whole concept is contactless: customers can have food delivered, or order it through an app or touchscreen kiosk at brick-and-mortar locations, picking it up from an automat-style cubby. The Bogota-based company, founded in 2018, secured $16 million in debt financing in October 2020 (on top of a $15 million Series B in 2019) to help expand to 1,000 stores in the next five years. 8. Mandalah For promoting progressive values in a resistant market

