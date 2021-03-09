The 10 most innovative companies in video

advertisement advertisement

In 2020, people’s reliance on video for communication and entertainment skyrocketed due to the pandemic. Companies from all areas of the spectrum—livestreaming, video communication, shopping, as well as TV and movie platforms—all found ways not only to exploit this growing demand, but lean into it in ways that improved its users quality of life in new and unexpected ways.

1. Apple For proving that the streaming race is a marathon not a sprint The company’s, $5.99-a-month streaming service, Apple TV Plus, was slow out of the gate when it launched in late 2019. But in 2020 it picked up speed, launching an aggressive, event film strategy with Greyhound, the Tom Hanks WWII film that it bought from Sony and turned into summer water-cooler chatter. On the TV side, the company got past its initial stage of shows with glossy sheens that didn’t ultimately deliver and moved into a much more satisfying era of truly original-feeling shows like Ted Lasso and the Israeli thriller Tehran. Strong word of mouth and critical acclaim for these and other titles helped the service reportedly grow to about 35 million subscribers and nab eight Emmy nominations. The streamer took home one for Billy Crudup’s performance in The Morning Show, the flagship series when Apple TV Plus launched, but now a footnote in the streamer’s well-stocked portfolio. 2. Tubi For giving viewers the Netflix experience for free In response to Black Lives Matter, Tubi created a vertical called United Against Inequality showcasing movies and TV shows from the free, ad-supported streaming service’s library of 23,000 titles. None of them were Tubi originals—there’s no such thing—but the move showed how Tubi cleverly curates content from its vast library in order to draw users, which now number 33 million. In 2020 the company was acquired by Fox Corp. for $440 million, giving Tubi access to yet more content and ammunition with advertisers. This combined fire power, along with Tubi’s new, Advanced Frequency Management tool, which lessens ad repetition and improves frequency management of commercials, solved one of the biggest problems with ad-supported streaming and has helped make Tubi the streaming service you most need. 3. RewardStyle For seamlessly uniting influencers and shoppers

In 2020 rewardStyle‘s influencer shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it launched a new feature of shoppable videos that allow users to get a more up-close and contextual look at hundreds of millions of products through beauty how-to’s, outfit try-on’s and reviews of everything from faux fur slippers to cappuccino makers. In the first 20 days, the videos drove over $1 million in gross merchandise value for the more than 100,000 influencers who post on the app, which also has a plug-in that makes Instagram shoppable. During COVID-19, as the brick-and-mortar retail space collapsed, this new way of browsing, along with LIKEtoKNOW.it’s elegant and curative approach to online shopping, drove up usage: Its network of influencers created 43% more content in the first half of the year and consumers purchased 46% more per post. LIKEtoKNOW.it’s parent company, rewardStyle, generated $2.5 billion in retail sales for the year, more than doubling 2019’s numbers. 4. Overtime For becoming the sports network for Gen Z Overtime understands that younger sports fans care more about highlight clips than actual games, and that they get their sports updates from Instagram, not SportsCenter. In 2020, with over $23 million in fresh funding, the company moved beyond user-generated sports videos to series and other content tailored for its 44 million social media followers (a number that is up more than 200% from 2019). On TikTok—where Overtime is the No. 1 sports brand with over 14 million followers—the company created a Hot Clock series that’s filmed selfie-style and that blurs coverage between pro athletes, TikTok influencers, and fans. Episodes average over 450,000 organic views. This and other new series and shorts helped the company more than doubled its total views from 7 billion in 2019 to 18.5 billion. 5. Evercast For being the Zoom for creatives As the pandemic shut down TV and film productions around the world in 2020, Evercast allowed many of them to continue via its remote production technology. The livestreaming and videoconferencing platform with full-spectrum audio allows animators, directors, VFX editors, and other creatives to collaborate from their workstations and connect with anyone else’s device, regardless of where they’re located. Because Evercast does not require complex set-ups, proprietary hardware, or uploading or downloading of films, users were able to seamlessly fold the platform into their existing workflows. As a result, hundreds of films and TV shows were able to reach completion through pre- and post-production, meaning more people kept their jobs and more content was created to feed an audience hungry for entertainment. By so effectively meeting creatives’ needs, the company’s revenue was up 1,000% year over year in 2020.

6. Ntwrk For helping influencers find audiences and profits during the pandemic The video commerce platform that bills itself as the Home Shopping Network for Gen Z adapted in creative ways to COVID-19. As restrictions were put on in-person gatherings, Ntwrk partnered with graffiti historian and curator Roger Gastman to produce a virtual showcase featuring work by artists, allowing them to reach new audiences and drop exclusive paintings, sculptures, and prints. Ntwrk, which streams live shows where guests talk about products as they’re available for purchase, also teamed up with TikTok to create a stoppable livestream collaboration with artist-designer Joshua Vides, where items were shoppable on both apps. The company also partnered with Snap on Art of the Drop, Snap’s first-ever shoppable show in which designers and celebrity collaborators are interviewed and showcase their products. Snap keeps the ad revenue from the videos and Ntwrk gets the sales. In December, when celebrity jeweler Ben Baller was featured on an episode, Ntwrk sold more than $100,000 worth of $250 platinum money counters in 24 hours. 7. Bazelevs Studio For creating a way to make content safely Night Watch director Timur Bekmambetov’s production company (Unfriended, Searching) developed a format for making budget-friendly films that unfold much in the way we live our lives—on a computer screen—using interactive screen recorders and other video tools. In 2020, Bazelevs expanded this method of making “screenlife” films to create proof-of-concept trailers for new projects that actors could shoot themselves in their own homes, as a way to avoid being near others during COVID-19. Armed with a GoPro or just using their own computer, actors were instructed on things like locations and camera angles. The trailers were then used to pitch the project to film studios and financiers. The company also created a short, Love in Isolation, written, filmed, and edited entirely remotely, with no two cast or crew members in the same location. In 2021, Bazelevs is gearing up with a film at Sundance, R#J, an updated take on Romeo and Juliet that is all told within an Instagram frame, and a new, five-film deal with Universal Studios to make more screenlife films. 8. Mmhmm For bringing some spice to Zoom

