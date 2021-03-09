The 10 most innovative social good companies of 2021

advertisement advertisement

From standing up to support the Black Lives Matter movement to inventing the first recyclable toothpaste tube, these companies show a deep commitment to finding solutions to some of the most pressing problems of our time.

1. Ben & Jerry’s For pioneering corporate activism As a brand that considers itself an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry’s sees corporate activism as a core part of its business. In June 2020, after years of work to support the Black Lives Matter movement, the company put out a clear statement in the wake of George Floyd’s death: We must dismantle white supremacy. Through projects like a program called Justice ReMix’d, the company works with grassroots activists to make tangible changes, such as closing an antiquated jail in St. Louis that was used to house people who couldn’t afford to post bail. 2. UrbanFootprint For mapping neighborhoods to help the COVID response The pandemic hasn’t hit communities equally. UrbanFootprint‘s digital urban planning platform maps out the areas likely to be hardest hit by COVID-19 based on key factors like underlying health conditions in the population, income and unemployment shifts, and access to healthcare. Policymakers and nonprofits can use the maps to understand where to allocate resources or set up support like new distribution locations for food banks. 3. TerraCycle For mainstreaming reusable packaging

The waste management company TerraCycle wants to make single-use packaging obsolete. Through a platform called Loop, it’s working with some of the world’s largest brands to design reusable containers that can be returned, cleaned, and refilled repeatedly. In 2020, the platform expanded to new partners like the beauty retailer Ulta. It will soon begin offering the platform in retail stores, from Kroger and Walgreens in the U.S. to Tesco in the U.K. 4. The Body Shop For implementing open hiring Because traditional background checks and educational requirements are a barrier for many job seekers, The Body Shop decided to begin using open hiring—a practice that offers a job to anyone who is authorized to work in the U.S. and answers a couple of basic questions about the job itself. When the company piloted the concept at a distribution center in 2019, it saw a decrease in monthly turnover. In late 2020, it became the first large retailer to roll out open hiring at retail stores. 5. 22Squared For exposing racist monuments and helping remove them Through a new platform called Invisible Hate, the creative agency 22Squared worked with the NAACP’s Atlanta chapter to map the hundreds of Confederate monuments still standing in the U.S., and share the racist history behind them. The interactive site lets visitors digitally add graffiti-style tags to the statues and then contact an elected official in the statue’s location to call for its removal. When monuments come down, the platform tracks each change.

6. SAS For automating one step of the process to protect endangered species As climate change puts more pressure on endangered animals and plants, it’s challenging for scientists to track changes quickly enough to help. The software company SAS created a tool to help, using AI and advanced analytics to comb through scholarly journals for the newest data on a species, shrinking a process that could take hundreds of hours to a few. The information helps scientists conduct assessments more often. 7. Colgate-Palmolive For making the first recyclable toothpaste tube More than a billion toothpaste tubes end up in the trash each year in the U.S.—and until recently, they were impossible to recycle because of the way they layer multiple materials. Colgate-Palmolive spent five years developing a new type of tube made from HDPE, the same material used to make milk jugs, instead. The design is still easy to squeeze and works in toothpaste factories, but it can also be processed within the current recycling infrastructure. 8. 120Water For tracking COVID in wastewater

