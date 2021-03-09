The 10 most innovative companies in robotics

advertisement advertisement

Robotics and automation have already transformed how certain industries work, like the auto industry. But the technology is still being realized in many other sectors, and some of those businesses–like retail, food, and healthcare–became more reliant on automation and robotics during the pandemic. That change is likely permanent. The fact is that there are still many, many jobs that machines can do better than humans. The companies on this year’s list not only have great technology, but they’re applying it in ways that make a difference.

1. DroneSeed For replanting fire-ravaged forests We’ve just seen the worst wildfire season on record in the United States, resulting in more than 8 million acres of land burned. On average, the world loses 18.8 million acres of forest to fires every year. Getting all that forest replanted and back to converting carbon dioxide is crucial to the environment, but in practice, it’s a costly and slow process. Seattle-based DroneSeed uses swarms of large, proprietary drones to carry seeds to burned areas and plant them in spots where they’re most likely to grow well. The seeds are delivered in “vessels” designed to keep the seed hydrated and protected from animals. The company says that it’s seen its contracts jump well into the six figures this year, and it’s now working with the Nature Conservancy and three of the five largest timber companies. 2. Skydio For flying high in the United States Skydio has positioned itself as the made-in-the-USA alternative to DJI in the consumer drone market, and with some success. But where this distinction really flies is with government agencies, especially defense, because these customers are restricted from buying drones made outside the country. Building on the success of its Skydio 2 consumer drone, Skydio’s new Skydio X2 drones are made for commercial and government use. They have six 4K cameras for images and video, a thermal camera, and they use a powerful Nvidia chip for image processing and computer vision. The drones fly autonomously, avoiding other flying objects by using computer vision to identify them and predict their movements. 3. Geekplus For deploying a pick-and-pack army

The Beijing-based startup Geekplus is part of a wave of Chinese logistics companies hurrying to supply AI and robotics to retailers that are under pressure to add speed and capacity to their product fulfillment. Geekplus makes robots that scurry around warehouse floors picking products for delivery. It supplies fleets of these robots, and their software brains, on a “service” basis. The five-year-old company got a new $200 million in funding in early 2020, bringing its total raised to almost $390 million. At the time of the investment Geekplus said it had more than 10,000 robots deployed worldwide, spread across 300 customers and projects in 20 countries. 4. Makeblock For getting kids on board with STEAM learning Shenzhen-based Makeblock develops hardware and software tools for teaching kids robotics and programming. This includes Arduino-based hardware, robotics hardware, and a programming platform called mBlock. The company has gotten traction in education, in part because its tools have a way of inspiring curiosity and making basic technology tools approachable for kids. In 2020, Makeblock developed a new education program called STEAM On Board, a series of online programs that train educators to teach computer science and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics). Also during 2020, Makeblock’s mBlock programming platform gained at least 4 million new users. The company says its tools are now used in more than 25,000 schools around the world. 5. Corindus For scrubbing in specialized surgical bots Waltham, Massachusetts-based Corindus develops robotic medical devices for some types of coronary and vascular procedures. The company is moving toward making robotics systems that will allow a highly-experienced or specialized surgeon to perform a cardiovascular procedure from an office thousands of miles away from the patient. That vision was part of what convinced health tech giant Siemens to acquire Corindus for $1.1 billion in 2020. In the near term, the companies intend to combine the Corindus robotics tech with Siemens’ established digital imaging and AI surgery tools.

6. Berkshire Grey For feeding our e-commerce habit Bedford, Massachusetts-based Berkshire Grey is one of the companies e-commerce players have embraced to reach Amazon-level speeds in order fulfillment. The company makes integrated robotics systems that can move around a facility picking out products and placing them in shipping containers. The company provides its robots on a “robotics-as-a-service” basis. The pandemic put even more pressure on retailers as people bought more things online. Berkshire Grey says its regular customers doubled their reliance on the robots during the pandemic. The company wrapped up a $263 million round of new funding in January announced plans to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in February. 7. Embodied For bringing moxie to consumer robotics Consumer robots aren’t really a thing yet, but some specialized robots are starting to edge toward the mainstream. Embodied is the creator of Moxie, a big-eyed little robot meant to be a friend to a child. It’s also a child development tool: Moxie plays games, tells stories, and inspires creativity. The robot’s natural language AI lets it process and respond to natural conversation, and it can even recognize eye contact and detect facial expressions. It also can recall people, places, and things, and it starts learning about its child friend from the moment it’s turned on. Moxie may have provided an important stand-in buddy for some kids this year, when schools were closed and normal socialization habits were disrupted. 8. Handwrytten For reinventing the art of letter writing

