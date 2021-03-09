The 10 most innovative companies in media

advertisement advertisement

As the media industry was rocked by the pandemic in 2020, companies were forced to quickly come up with creative ways to make and distribute content, as well as keep audiences united during a socially divisive time. These companies led the way on those fronts and more.

1. SpringHill Company For marrying entertainment with social justice through Hollywood content LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s marketing and entertainment company has an unapologetic agenda: to make and distribute content that will give a voice to creators and consumers who have been pandered to, ignored, or underserved. Its commitment to this community hasn’t wavered as the company significantly scaled into a content creation powerhouse and raised $100 million in 2020. It was a producer of the Netflix limited series Self-Made, starring Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker, the Black creator of an early-20th-century beauty empire; and the documentary series The Playbook about legendary coaches, also on Netflix. SpringHill Company also backed James’ More than a Vote initiative to boost voter turnout, and created animated shorts and other digital media to educate and inspire people to get involved in the Presidential election. More content is on the way thanks to a blizzard of new deals with Amazon, Disney, Universal, CNN, Sirius, and more. 2. NBCUniversal For proactively moving its traditional businesses into the future In 2020, NBCUniversal made aggressive moves toward streaming as a theatrical distribution platform, taking on movie theater giant AMC to hammer out a deal in which Universal movies are released on streaming platforms just 17 days after they come out in theaters (as opposed to the traditional 90 days). A similar deal was reached with Cinemark, another significant theater chain. As theaters started shutting down in the midst of COVID-19, NBCU moved major times like Trolls: Worldwide and Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms, coming up with new ways to compensate stars like Justin Timberlake. The year also saw the savvy launch of Peacock, NBCU’s free, ad-supported streaming service that in just five months racked up 26 million sign-ups, proving that a deep library of familiar content was just what audiences were craving during an incredibly turbulent year. That was before The Office moved from Netflix to Peacock in January. As NBCU chairman Jeff Shell put it, Peacock is “the opposite of Quibi.” 3. Substack For giving writers a profitable refuge from the shipwreck of old and new media

As the traditional media industry continues to crumble, newsletter and podcasting platform Substack has exploded as the de facto destination for journalists to create their own businesses, giving them access not just to creative expression but revenue streams. Both more flexible and proactive than its competitors, Substack helps writers build up audiences through a mentorship program, allows them to team up and create a bundle, and recently launched a feature that helps them identify people they follow on Twitter who have a Substack newsletter. Features like these have helped the company attract an avalanche of top talent, including Anne Helen Peterson from BuzzFeed, Jemima Kiss from The Guardian, and author Glenn Greenwald, who in some cases earn six-figure salaries. As COVID-19 wreaked yet more havoc on ad-supported media channels, Substack’s subscription numbers spiked up to 250,000 paid subscribers. 4. Westbrook For keeping it real in 2020 When Red Table Talk—Jada Pinkett Smith and family’s Facebook Watch series—had Olivia Jade on to discuss her involvement in the Varsity Blues scandal last December, the show opened with a discussion about race and the optics surrounding a white, privileged young woman bringing her redemption story to three Black women. The discussion was classic Red Table Talk, which has become one of the most relevant media platforms for frank talk during a year seized by racial unrest and ever-more divisive partisanship. The numbers bear this out: The Emmy-nominated show is Facebook Watch’s most successful original program with over 1 billion views, and in 2020 it launched a spin-off series hosted by Gloria Estefan. The franchise is just one prong of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s multimedia company, Westbrook, that encompasses film, TV, and digital projects focused on promoting diversity. The projects are geared to meeting viewers where they actually watch, and show how the couple aren’t just celebrities dabbling in content creation but coming up with fun and creative experiments to engage their fans. When COVID-19 hit, Westbrook created a Snapchat series Will From Home, shot entirely at Smith’s house. Other projects include the upcoming Warner Bros. film King Richard, starring Smith as Richard Williams, Venus and Serena’s father, who coached his daughters into tennis phenoms on public courts in Compton, California; and the Netflix series Cobra Kai. 5. Blumhouse For bringing yet more creative efficiency to Hollywood Producer Jason Blum’s model of making cost-effective, horror films and TV shows became even more relevant in 2020 as the entertainment industry was squeezed hard by the pandemic, and expensive, large-scale productions became risky from both a health and financial perspective. In October, the company launched Welcome to the Blumhouse, an anthology series of eight thriller films on Amazon Prime. The project was not only timely, giving audiences strapped to their couches more content to binge, but another example of Blumhouse‘s trademark efficiency, seeing as making the films as a package cut down significantly on production and marketing costs. Blumhouse hired underrepresented filmmakers who were of African, Indian, and Filipino descent to make the films, both to help correct Hollywood’s diversity problem and to better serve Blumhouse’s audience, half of whom are from Black or from ethnic minority backgrounds.

6. Cameo For creating a personalized way for influencers and fans to connect Cameo, the digital platform that allows users to purchase short, personalized “shout out” videos from celebrities like Snoop Dogg (for $1,200), Mia Hamm ($125), and even Roseanne Barr ($200), grew rapidly in 2020 as influencers suddenly found themselves stuck at home, unable to perform live or participate in sporting events. This created a new, sizable gig economy: Cameo, which takes a 25% cut of stars’ fees, brought in more than $100 million in bookings in 2020. The company has formulated a new spin on the relationship between celebrities and fans, one that is far more intimate than a Facebook post or Instagram story, as well as a clever marketing tool for media companies. The site breaks down influencers by categories, such as Netflix and The Office (Toby and Kevin are on!). In fact, actor Brian Baumgartner, who played the bumbling character Kevin Malone, was Cameo’s top earner in 2020, making more than $1 million. 7. Wayfarer Studios For making social justice a priority at every level of content creation Created by Paylocity founder Steve Sarowitz and Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios is committed to producing impactful, message-driven content. This means projects like Clouds, a film based on the true story of Zach Sobiech, a teen who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, which debuted on Disney Plus; as well as the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel It Ends With Us, about an abusive relationship. The company applies the same social justice lens to how content gets made, and has been hiring executives, creators, and behind-the-scenes filmmakers who reflect the diverse world we live in. It has also extended opportunities to those who don’t typically have them. When COVID-19 hit, Wayfarer created the Six Feet Apart competition, in which aspiring filmmakers were selected and given $50,000 each to make their first movie at home. “We have a vision to disrupt for good,” says Baldoni. 8. Tastemade For putting an egg on the pandemic

