The 10 most innovative logistics companies of 2021

advertisement advertisement

While much of the consumer world shut down in 2020, the behind-the-scenes logistics industry was busier than ever as online shopping soared, products flew off shelves, and consumers needed increasing numbers of products delivered directly to their homes. This year’s most innovative logistics companies offered clever solutions to the numerous, unforeseeable problems of moving product in 2020—from managing returns by mail, to reallocating trucking contracts from lagging to busy businesses, to helping small companies ship product as quickly as Amazon Prime. While much of the world paused, these companies kept our essential goods moving quickly and safely.

advertisement

advertisement

1. goTRG For refurbishing and recycling returned merchandise, and saving money (and the planet) in the process “Reverse logistics” company goTRG specializes in helping retailers including Walmart, Lowe’s, and Target reshelve, reclaim, and repurpose returned inventory. goTRG’s Returns Automated Disposition (RAD) software helps employees instantly determine whether it’s most profitable to reshelve returned items or put them into goTRG’s resale stream, where they can be fixed and resold on marketplaces, or salvaged for parts and recycled. In 2020, the company launched satellite TV refurbishing centers in Walmart’s distribution centers, saving an estimated 650,000 TVs from landfills. The company also rolled out its RAD app to 1,700 Lowe’s stores, its largest retail launch to date, and opened three new facilities to manage the retailer’s returns. 2. Coupa For bringing business buyers together for better deals on purchase orders Business Spend Management platform Coupa connects business buyers in industries such as consumer packaged goods, healthcare, manufacturing, food and beverage, and more to suppliers. Its new offering, Source Together, allows buyers seeking the same products to band together on “community sourcing events” to collectively choose, bid on, and award contracts, reducing their rates and providing suppliers with larger orders. 3. Narvar For retooling its customer-service platform to help retailers navigate returns, pickups, and shipping as stores shut down

advertisement

Narvar’s simple customer service interface helps brands including Levi Strauss, Gap, Everlane, and Home Depot digitize merchandise returns and exchanges. In response to the pandemic, Narvar rapidly rolled out solutions for companies facing store shutdowns, including returning in-store purchases through the mail, pivoting stores to ship merchandise, facilitating buy-online-pickup-curbside options, and expanding paperless returns (using a QR code) to all three major U.S. mail carriers. The company also offered its Simple Returns portal for free to any retailer that needed it, beginning in April. 4. Vecna Robotics For orchestrating autonomous robots and their human coworkers on one, seamless system Vecna Robotics’ autonomous mobile robots help distribution centers, warehouses, and manufacturers including FedEx Ground streamline their operations and materials handling. With the release of Pivotal, a “multi-agent AI-based orchestration engine,” the company introduced the ability for clients to quickly and effectively coordinate and delegate work for both human and robot workers, reportedly helping clients double throughput. 5. ProGlove For freeing up workers’ hands with ergonomic, glove-mounted scanners In 2020 wearable scanner company ProGlove released the Mark Display, a matchbox-sized scanner and screen that, via a glove, mounts on the back of warehouse workers’ hands for simple, lightweight scanning. The company estimates the solution reduces errors by 33%. During the pandemic, Proglove rolled out Proximity for all its devices, a feature that alerts users when they’re standing too close together.

advertisement

6. Cahoot For facilitating peer-to-peer fulfillment between small businesses across the country Startup Cahoot helps small and medium businesses compete with mega-retailers on shipping by trading space in each other’s storage and acting as fulfillment centers for each other. Cahoot’s Shipping Label Solution helps members analyze all combinations of fulfillment location, shipping distance, and cost to surface the cheapest way to get product to customers on time. This year it grew to more than 100 peer-to-peer merchants, and and moved more than $300 million in product. 7. Breakthrough For migrating old trucking contracts onto a new digital, data-driven platform While trucking is traditionally contracted by shippers on a yearly basis, Breakthrough’s Network Intelligence system (launched in 2020) allows shippers to dynamically engage with their contract carriers, adding or removing partners as needed. The company’s dashboard houses thousands of data points about trucking companies, allowing clients to evaluate potential partners based on cost, speed, or quantity, and surfacing AI recommendations based on their priorities. During the pandemic, the dynamic solution helped seamlessly shift trucks from slowed businesses to carriers experiencing a pandemic demand bump. 8. ShipBob For arming direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies with tools and facilities to ship worldwide, fast

advertisement