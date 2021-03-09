The 10 most innovative health companies of 2021

advertisement advertisement

This year’s Most Innovative Health companies list continues a years-long trend toward telemedicine, as annual checkups, chronic-illness management, and urgent care visits got rescheduled and reshuffled by the pandemic. Winners include remote care for diabetes and hypertension and opioid addiction, as well as tools to find, compare, and onboard with telehealth providers.

advertisement

advertisement

1. Ping An Good Doctor For demonstrating how large-scale telehealth services can work Shanghai-based Ping An Good Doctor is an insurance company that has invested big in telehealth. The company connects patients with prescription services and online doctors appointments through its mobile app. It also uses artificial intelligence to screen patients and make more efficient use of a doctor’s time. In January, the company launched a portal specifically for COVID-19 related consultations. The company says in three weeks, the portal reached a billion visits. Ping An Good Doctor has 373 million registered users, 73 million are active monthly and nearly 4 million are monthly paying users. 2. Teladoc Health For growing to treat patients with diabetes and hypertension via a merger with Livongo Teleheath provider Teladoc expanded its offerings in 2020 by merging with Livongo, a digital health company that builds out remote healthcare for patients that suffer from diabetes and hypertension. The merger came after Livongo launched a successful IPO and expanded into behavioral health to help patients navigate depression and anxiety. 3. GoodRx For evaluating telehealth companies as well as it evaluates prescriptions

advertisement

GoodRx gives patients the down low on what pharmacy is offering the best price on a prescription. During the pandemic it pivoted to help patients find online doctors too, by launching a telehealth marketplace. GoodRx has vetted over 100 providers of telehealth services. 4. TytoCare For transmitting vital visuals, stats, and symptoms to remote doctors How much can a doctor do through a screen? A lot. TytoCare has created an at home device that lets doctors monitor a patient’s heart, lungs, ears, throat, abdomen, temperature, and heart rate remotely. The company works with 50 health care providers including American Well, Ochsner Anywhere Care, Sanford Health, Epic App, and Orchard. It also integrates with EPIC’s electronic health record system. During the pandemic, when people were scared to go to the doctors office, TytoCare’s telehealth device offered a more routine doctor’s visit from home. The device is sold at Best Buy. 5. Level Ex For preparing doctors to navigate airway management, intubation, diagnosis, and ventilator management during COVID-19 Level Ex has long been making video games that let doctors practice common procedures on their phones. Under COVID-19, the company moved quickly to help doctors brush up on airway management, intubation, and ventilator management.

advertisement

6. Boulder Care For figuring out remote opioid addiction treatment Boulder Care is a telehealth platform for people suffering from opioid addiction. The program combines prescription medication with multiple tiers of support. If the doctor thinks a patient is a good fit for the program, they prescribe buprenorphine, a medication that’s used to help people wean off of stronger opioids. Patients also get a peer coach, who provides emotional support, and a care advocate, who acts like a social worker and can connect patients with resources like housing, work, or mental health care. Boulder is working with health insurer Premera Blue Cross and has rolled out in Alaska, Washington, and Oregon. 7. The Confess Project For envisioning barbershops as mental health hubs for Black men and boys Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, the Confess Project is bringing mental health care to Black men through a novel venue: the barbershop. The nonprofit trains barbers throughout the South and Midwest to be mental health advocates— creating a space where men and boys can talk freely about feelings. The program works with local mental health resources and programs, which barbers can direct clients to as needed. In 2020, the nonprofit expanded to 150 advocates across 14 states, and partnered with Gillette to extend its reach. The organization also provides trainings for educators, mental health professionals, and law enforcement on trauma-informed care and suicide prevention. 8. Signify Health For checking in on at-risk seniors at home

advertisement