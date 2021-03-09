The 10 most innovative food companies of 2021

Whether they are developing new products for grocery aisles or creating new marketplaces where shoppers might find them, these 10 companies point the way forward for the entire food industry. Puris has cultivated a pea variety that will fuel the alt-meat industry for years to come. Perfect Day makes a lab-grown ice cream that tastes as good as the real thing. And True Made Foods and Purecane are sweetening what we eat while keeping us healthy. Meanwhile, Goldbelly, Thrive Market, and Patagonia Provisions are connecting people to the food they value most, from organic produce to award-winning New Orleans beignets.

1. Puris

For amping up the alt-meat industry with a high-protein pea variety

Crop genetics company Puris launched a new high-protein pea variety that can be grown at a large scale by commercial farmers around the United States. Normally confined to the midwest and Canada, the new pea variety is viable across six climate zones and is being grown in California and Arizona, meaning that it can be cultivated almost year-round, helping farmers harvest more. The company shifted all of its sourcing to become fully domestic and the new pea has cemented its status as the largest producer of pea protein in North America this year.

2. Perfect Day

For creating a faux ice cream that hits all the right marks

Perfect Day uses fungi fermentation to create dairy proteins (casein and whey) that are identical to those in milk. Last year, Perfect Day brought its first commercial product to market, an animal-free dessert developed with Smitten Ice Cream.

3. Thrive Market

For championing organic groceries, along with the value associated with these products

Online organic grocery store Thrive Market became a B corporation in 2020—making it the largest U.S. grocer to earn this qualification. The food provider, which sells products to registered members (similar to Costco), has added hundred of thousands of new customers during the pandemic: Its membership now approaches 1 million. Thrive’s sought-after in-house organic brands have become increasingly popular and represent 28% of all of Thrive’s sales. Even during the pandemic, the company was able to continue factory operations safely, and even introduce new food categories this year.