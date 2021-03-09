The 10 most innovative dining companies of 2021

The dining companies on this list are doing more than survive the COVID-19 crisis. They’re setting themselves—and the entire industry—up for future success. Chicago-based reservation management platform Tock is helping independent restaurants offer order and delivery services, while Slice does something similar for local pizzerias. Sensor company OneDine has adapted its technology to help restaurants set up new drive-through services, and New York-based architecture firm Rockwell Group allows them to create outdoor spaces quickly and efficiently. World Central Kitchen and Street Vendor Project have an additional mission: tackling food insecurity. The organizations have helped restaurant workers and food vendors retain their jobs by serving meals to people in need.

1. Tock

For restoring the advantage to restaurants and small businesses battered by the coronavirus

When the fine-dining restaurants on the reservation platform Tock began shutting down their indoor dining venues, the company launched Tock to Go, an online ordering platform that helps restaurants offer pickup and delivery options. Tock to Go, which charges the delivery fee ($5 to $10) to diners instead of restaurants and takes only a 2% cut on orders, offers restaurants a compelling alternative to the onerous terms of other delivery platforms, which may charge 20% or more. As a result, Tock has more than doubled in size since March, adding more than 3,000 restaurants to the platform and expanding beyond its fine-dining base. In October, it partnered with the city of Chicago in October to offer Tock to Go for free to restaurants in low-income neighborhoods to help secure these small business that are so central to the city’s fabric during the pandemic. For more on why Tock is a 2021 Most Innovative Company, click here.

2. Panera Bread

For finding creative solutions for getting coffee, groceries, and meals to customers during the pandemic

Panera created a new revenue model when it launched a monthly coffee subscription service in April. Some 500,000 people signed up. The service also incentivized customers to order other items from Panera, which expanded its delivery options to include select grocery items, such as milk and avocados. The fast-casual chain launched curbside pickup and used geofencing to help branches deliver orders accurately and quickly. When the company furloughed employees at the beginning of the pandemic, it created a job platform to help them find temporary employment at CVS and other organizations facing staffing shortages.

3. OneDine

For adapting its sensor technology to help restaurants set up drive-through services

Previously used on restaurant tables, OneDine’s sensor technology is now a staple in parking lots, letting restaurants without a drive-through setup serve customers who order food and pay for it without leaving their car. OneDine expanded its offerings to let customers order ahead online, text-to-pay, scan-to-pay, and text-to-notify. The company has also offered its services to hotels, airports, event spaces, and stores seeking to adapt to the changing hospitality landscape during COVID.

4. World Central Kitchen

For enabling restaurants to stay open during the pandemic by tackling America’s growing food crisis

As restaurants across the country shuttered, José Andres turned his food relief organization into a lifeline for independent restaurant owners and their employees, while distributing millions of meals to Americans in sudden need. The organization helped keep restaurants afloat and workers employed through its Restaurants for the People project, which pays restaurants to make free meals for families in need. The project is in more than 400 cities across 35 states, including New York, Miami, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago. It has worked with more than 2,400 restaurants to serve more than 11 million restaurant meals and has disbursed more than $117 million dollars directly to restaurant owners. In the city of Oakland alone, the project works with 125 restaurants to serve more than 80,000 meals per week. WCK also fed voters waiting in line at polling stations through its Chefs for the Polls project, which served 500,000 meals at 250 different cities and towns. It continues its relief work elsewhere: for example, helping to distribute food to Nicaraguan communities impacted by Hurricane Iota.