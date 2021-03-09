The 10 most innovative corporate social responsibility companies of 2021

advertisement advertisement

From sustainably manufactured shoes to offsetting 75 years of carbon waste, these ten initiatives set the bar for this year’s most innovative companies in the category of corporate social responsibility.

1. Microsoft For setting incredibly ambitious long-term carbon-neutrality goals Going several steps further than most generic corporate climate pledges, not only is Microsoft promising to become carbon neutral by 2030—but also, by 2050, to remove all the carbon the company has ever emitted since its founding in 1975. It aims to do that by launching an innovation fund on new climate solutions, expanding its internal carbon fee, and helping suppliers and customers drive down their footprints. And, to achieve zero waste by 2030, it’s boldly promising to divert at least 90% of its landfill waste, and make all Surface devices fully recyclable. 2. Grove Collaborative For committing to eliminate plastic from its products, completely By 2025, this retailer of natural products wants to be 100% plastic free. It started towards that goal in 2020, introducing a completely plastic-free line of household cleaning products, which instead use vessels of glass and aluminum. And, it launched Peach, its new personal care range of waterless, plastic-free, plant-based solutions with which it expects to have saved 70,000 pounds of plastic in less than a year of sales. 3. Capital One For staging virtual summer coding camps to foster tech curiosity in more kids

The company’s Capital One Coders summer program expanded its offering by 400% over the course of last summer, shifting to a virtual classroom model to engage primarily low-to-moderate income students in tech, using problem-solving approaches. Its expanded curriculum introduced an app inventor and a bot camp to teach about AI. They also equipped 2,500 families with much-needed digital connectivity at a time when many children without Wi-Fi access have struggled to attend virtual classes. 4. Logitech For industry-leading transparency about its carbon emissions The consumer electronics design company has pledged” total carbon transparency,” committing to label its products with a footprint number. It’s shooting for those numbers—along with universally readable symbols—to be printed across its portfolio by 2025, allowing customers to make informed decisions and holding itself accountable. 5. Clio For increasing access to free legal expertise during the pandemic This Canadian legal cloud software company rolled out a pro-bono portal, in partnership with the American Bar Association, to connect lawyers to people in need of legal services for issues caused by the pandemic—including housing, access to unemployment benefits, and domestic violence. The innovation is part of Clio’s overarching mission to break down financial barriers to legal representation.

6. Verizon For bridging the “homework gap,” allowing low-income children to be connected at home As the pandemic set in, Verizon Innovative Learning doubled down in its effort to provide under-resourced schoolchildren with their own in-built technology devices and free data plans, so they could comfortably engage in distance learning—thus combating the “digital divide” that has left so many low-income children relying on Wi-Fi from nearby buildings. They’ve also incorporated advanced tech into learning: while enrolled students in Miami acted as IT troubleshooters for school districts adjusting to virtual learning, others in Cleveland 3D-printed PPE for essential workers. 7. Bitwise Industries For applying its technical know-how to provide people with food and resources Just as the pandemic set in, this tech ecosystem committed to pooling its specialized talent into creating digital programs to help marginalized communities access the essentials they desperately needed. Its software developers built an app to handle grocery requests and track food deliveries, allowing for 200,000 delivered meals across California’s Central Valley. Separately, it created a platform that matched recently unemployed people with jobs and resources—first popping up in California, with the help of Governor Newsom, and then across much of the U.S. 8. AmBev For devising creative pandemic aid and initiatives with materials it already uses

