Why Zoom fatigue can be self-fulfilling

A lot has been written in the past year about Zoom fatigue . There are many explanations given for why Zoom meetings are exhausting for people, as well as suggestions for how to handle this optical and mental fatigue.

It’s not obligatory to suffer from Zoom fatigue, of course. If you think back over your remote work experience, there are likely workdays where things went so well that you found yourself energized by the end of the day, rather than worn down.

The way you think about Zoom meetings may influence your feeling about the meetings you attend. An easy way to see this is by analogy to sports.

My first year in college, I was on the crew team. We spent the entire academic year learning to row and getting in shape for the racing season in the Spring. One week, the women’s team was racing on a weekend when the men’s team wasn’t, so I rode my bicycle down to the river to cheer them on. Both teams practiced out of the same facility, so I had many friends on the women’s team. I sat on the bank by the starting line and cheered the start of each race. Then, rode my bike to the midpoint, cheered some more, and then to the finish line and cheered each boat home.

At some point, I realized that I had ridden my bike the length of several grueling crew races and had done it faster than the boats themselves went. I happened to see one of my assistant coaches by the finish line and commented that it seemed like an exercise in futility that we spent an entire year training only to have eight rowers move a boat slower than I could ride my bike.

He said that sport isn’t about getting to a particular place fast. It is about putting constraints on human performance and then seeing how well people can excel within those constraints.