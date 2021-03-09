The 10 most innovative architecture companies of 2021

advertisement advertisement

For an industry accustomed to working with timelines that span several years into the future, architecture spent 2020 decidedly rooted in the present, as COVID-19—and its economic fallout—stalled or killed scores of projects. But that didn’t stop many firms from finding ways to put their design skills to work. Some responded specifically to the pandemic, others adapted their skillsets in the face of pressing needs, and yet others pushed relentlessly forward on stellar new projects that show the increasingly thoughtful work the profession continues to produce.

1. MASS Design Group For applying hospital expertise during the pandemic’s peak As inventive as it is unconventional, MASS Design Group took a unique approach to architecture this year, delivering design intelligence in the madness of the pandemic. The collective’s not-for-profit model has led to ambitious hospital designs in developing countries; last year they applied their skills, and style, to helping hospitals such New York’s Mt. Sinai adapt their spaces to respond to peak pandemic patient loads. 2. Studio Gang For baking permanently affordable housing into the residential high-rise When it began working on the elegantly twisting MIRA residential tower in downtown San Francisco, Studio Gang saw an opportunity to add more than just density to the city center. The firm proposed adding 100 extra feet to the project, and using some of the additional space for much-needed affordable housing. City officials unanimously agreed. The recently completed 400-foot high-rise now has 44 more housing units that will remain affordable in perpetuity. 3. Diller Scofidio + Renfro For designing one of the world’s most accessible museums

A structure of bold origami-like folds, the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs was designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro with a simple but powerful aspiration: to be accessible to all who visit. That led to its spiraling interior layout, informed by input from Paralympians, which enables visitors of all abilities to wind their way through its galleries on a common path. “That simple gesture of connectivity was the biggest architectural idea of the project,” says DS+R partner Benjamin Gilmartin. DS+R’s architects extended the museum’s focus on accessibility into the neighboring community with a sculptural steel pedestrian bridge that was prefabricated and then hoisted into place. Though notable for its technology and fabrication, the metal scales on the building’s exterior offer no shortage of flash, either. 4. Turenscape For balancing China’s hyperspeed urbanization with green “sponge cities” With projects in more than 200 cities, China’s most famous landscape architecture firm is counter-balancing the country’s hyperspeed urbanization with its ecology-based “sponge city” projects. Unafraid of speaking truth to power, founder Yu Kongjian’s recently published a book, called Letters to the Leaders of China, that includes one sent to President Xi Jinping arguing against large-scale hydroengineering projects that have damaged the country’s environment. Some have called Turenscape’s work “landscape diplomacy.” It seems to be working. 5. LA Más For pivoting community-focused design to community-centric aid Working with largely underserved populations in Los Angeles, LA Más has brought high quality design to simple and low-budget projects like backyard houses and community-driven streetscape improvements. In 2020, the planners and designers channeled their policy know-how toward rallying aid to the local community, using their connections to public agencies and the non-profit world to launch a free weekly food and resource distribution program.

6. Kurani For designing projects for small groups in need and helping find sponsors Most architecture clients are wealthy, but not all of them. Kurani has developed a unique sponsor-based funding solution for cash-strapped and non-profit organizations. Kurani designs projects for small groups in need of architecture, and then works with them to find sponsors. The firm is both designer and fundraiser, and it has lured contributions from major sports franchises, entertainment, groups and some of the biggest companies in Silicon Valley. 7. Forensic Architecture For using architectural skills to reveal hidden truths After a massive explosion at the port of Beirut devastated a significant part of the city, the technology-centric research agency Forensic Architecture began collecting and analyzing video and data to understand how and why it happened. Using the skills and tools architects possess to model smoke plumes, port buildings, and the interiors of warehouses, they were able to discern that the improper storage of harmful chemicals, and governmental negligence, led to the blast. 8. SGA For future-proofing life sciences buildings for any new scientific challenges

