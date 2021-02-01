World’s first all-civilian space mission will be helmed by a tech CEO trained by SpaceX

In what will be the world’s first all-civilian space mission, Jared Isaacson, the founder and CEO of Shift4Payments, and three other private citizens will go through commercial astronaut training courtesy of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and fly on its Dragon craft, the companies announced today. Isaacson, who has logged thousands of hours of flying and is licensed to fly both commercial and military aircraft, will command the flight called Inspiration4.

The mission, so named as a nod to the four crew members and their hope to inspire support for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, is scheduled to launch late this year from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The multi-day (two to four days, Musk said, ultimately to be decided by Isaacson) journey will conclude with the Dragon spacecraft reentering the Earth’s atmosphere and landing in the water off the coast of Florida. More details, such as how high and how far the journey will take them, still have to be hammered out.

“Wherever you want to go, we will take you there,” Musk quipped to Isaacson during a press briefing on Monday.

As for the connection to children’s cancer, “The same year St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital broke boundaries by opening its doors, the first American orbited the Earth in 1962,” explained Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, in a statement.

As a pilot, Isaacson has flown in over 100 airshows and donated all the proceeds from his performances to charitable causes, including the Make A Wish Foundation. With this mission, Isaacson is aiming much higher. Not only will this begin commercial space exploration with a private crew, but he is hoping that Inspiration4 will bring awareness and funding for St. Jude’s multi-billion-dollar expansion, thereby speeding up research efforts to save more kids with cancer globally.