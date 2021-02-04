COVID-19 has made reskilling workers more urgent than ever

Across the globe, organizations responded to the outbreak of COVID-19 with the most rapid transformation of the workplace in modern history. While studies have shown that the transition to remote work hasn’t hurt productivity, recent Randstad research has revealed that many workers are struggling to acquire the necessary skills to remain relevant in this constantly evolving labor market. To prevent workers from being left behind, it is critical that both businesses and governments collaborate to equip workers with the skills they need to adapt to the post-pandemic world of work.

Even before the pandemic, many companies lacked a cohesive reskilling strategy. At the start of 2020, only 1 in 5 talent leaders said they were providing training and reskilling opportunities to workers even though 9 in 10 said it was their responsibility to do so. Encouragingly, Randstad’s new Workmonitor survey found that 60 percent of workers feel they’ve learned necessary skills for adapting to the pandemic. However, it remains concerning that 40 percent of workers say they are struggling to learn new skills required in this digital age.

With so many jobs lost in 2020, reskilling redundant workers and ensuring currently employed workers are reskilled and upskilled must be priorities for both businesses and governments in 2021. Here are four ways to make that happen:

Outplacement Should Incorporate Reskilling Opportunities

Companies should offer reskilling and training programs to their separated workers to help them acquire new skills so they can quickly reenter the workforce. For example, in early 2020, as it became clear that workers in the travel sector were going to be affected by the pandemic more severely than others, Scandinavian Airlines swiftly retrained their cabin staff members to become assistant nurses, which helped these employees find other work. Similarly, Malaysia Airlines launched a reskilling program to redeploy pilots, flight attendants, and other customer-facing roles to fill more in-demand roles.

Governments Must Share Reskilling Responsibility

With so many jobs lost during the pandemic, the responsibility for reskilling and redeploying workers can’t be shouldered by the private sector alone. It is critical that state and local governments play a part, and some have already taken up the mantle.

Nine states have partnered with companies and foundations to create the OnwardUS Coalition, a platform that connects displaced workers to job search and training resources. New York has launched a platform in partnership with leading online training provider Coursera that provides 4,000 free courses to unemployed and underemployed New Yorkers. And Tennessee launched the Reconnect to Workforce Partnership, which will provide scholarships for up to 500,000 unemployed Tennesseans to pursue reskilling opportunities at tuition-free community or technical colleges.