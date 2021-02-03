Ditch Victoria’s Secret: These women-founded lingerie brands are sexy *and* comfortable

Lingerie is extremely personal—taste, fit, and other requirements are all unique, so why settle for cookie-cutter separates and negligees from *cough* that not-so-secret chain that shall not be named? Following those fallen angels, the underwear industry has made room to shine a light on brands that champion body inclusivity, diversity, sustainability, and comfort. A high-priority priority that shouldn’t be a revolutionary idea.

And who better to design lingerie for curves and versatility than the women wearing them? Whether you’re prepping for February 14 or looking for your new go-to, these femme-identifying founders use smart design, eco-friendly fabrics, and real women’s bodies to upgrade your underwear drawer.

River Left Sleepwear

Founded by former industrial designer Alessandra Corona, River Left Sleepwear creates chic, simplistic shifts and slips that are too pretty to tuck away for the evening. Named for the Seine’s left bank, the brand uses silk fabric processed with a Bluesign-Certified Dyehouse (meaning chemical-free), resulting in super soft, ethically made, washable attire in flattering, figure-friendly silhouettes.

Liberté

Sophisticated and size-inclusive, Liberté’s premium separates are made to be beautiful and comfortable. Former curve model Amber Tolliver created her brand in 2019, inspired by the lack of options as a 32E-bra-size shopper. Tolliver’s intricate Italian lace and sheer panel bras and panties are definitely bold but designed with everyday wear in mind—with details such as inverted seams for more comfortable wear, strategically designed cups to encourage a natural shape, and wide no-dig waistbands.

Mary Young

Wire-, padding- and restriction-free, Mary Young’s eponymous lingerie collection is a celebration of curves. The Canadian brand uses stretchy, seasonless fabrics—most items are made from Oeko-Tex certified bamboo rayon—and ethical production practices to create outrageously sexy but totally effortless bras, panties, and bodysuits. Separates borrow from classic shapes with a cheeky twist—hip-high bikinis, backless day-to-night bodysuits, and sheer mesh bralettes with corset seaming.

Negative Underwear

Lauren Schwab and Marissa Vosper’s Negative Underwear lets your body do the talking, pairing streamlined separates with daringly dainty fabrics. The brand leans into the “look good, feel good” mentality, creating comfortable, easy-to-wear bras, underwear, and sleep apparel that’s minimalist and stylish. Their collection is free of wires and padding and made from stretchy, silky Belgian power micro-mesh or cotton, earning them the title of the only WFH bras you’ll need in the near future.