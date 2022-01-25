These women-led sex toy brands will help you put yourself first this Valentine’s day

The importance of self-care is among the myriad things the past two years has taught us, and sexual well-being has increasingly become part of that conversation. That includes self-pleasure, and a host of women-led companies have stepped up to innovate and bring people high-design sex toys that marry function and style.

If you feel like giving yourself a gift this Valentine’s Day, we rounded up six women-led intimacy companies whose products are pioneering unique ways to close the pleasure gap.

Lioness

Created by two tech-minded founders, the Lioness Vibrator 2.0 was designed using data from more than 30,000 orgasms. The smart sex toy not only delivers AI-assisted sessions, it uses sensors to track your arousal and climax patterns, so users leave with a more educated O. The accompanying Lionesss app allows owners to track and quantify their orgasms, which the founders ultimately allows for a more empowering in-bed experience. Because knowledge is always sexy.



Dame Products

Dame’s clever intimate products made it one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Wellness Companies of 2020. Led by co-founders Alexandra Fine, a sexologist, and engineer Janet Lieberman, Dame creates intuitive, aesthetic toys and accessories for couples and solo play. The Eva II is the latest rendition of the toy that brought the brand to the mainstream with its hands-free operation and sleek aesthetic. But Dame’s latest invention is the Aer: a suction toy that uses air pulses to stimulate the more delicate parts of your anatomy.