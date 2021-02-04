These women-founded sex toy companies are engineering products from a female POV

At a time when sexual well-being has become another product category in the wellness market, femme-identifying founders are creating high-design sex toys. These brands put emphasis on function and style, making their smart inventions look like just another chic tech accessory on your nightstand.

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon—and the ongoing mandate to keep our hands to ourselves—we rounded up five women-led intimacy companies, pioneering unique ways to close the pleasure gap.

Dame Products

Dame’s clever intimate products made it one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Wellness Companies of 2020. Led by co-founders Alexandra Fine, a sexologist, and engineer Janet Lieberman, Dame creates intuitive, aesthetic toys and accessories for couples and solo play. The Eva II is the latest rendition of the toy that brought the brand to the mainstream with its hands-free operation and sleek aesthetic. But Dame’s latest invention is the Aer: a suction toy that uses air pulses to stimulate the more delicate parts of your anatomy.

MysteryVibe

MysteryVibe’s toys are engineered with sexual wellness in mind. They’re smart, pleasure-focused toys, dually designed to alleviate and address common obstacles, like vulvodynia and vaginismus, by encouraging blood flow and relaxing muscles. The company’s signature Cresendo— a bendable, six-motor vibrator that can be contorted to hit different erogenous zones—is unisex, making it accessible to all couples and singles alike. And it’s 25% off right now.

Lora DiCarlo

Actress and model Cara Delevingne joined Lora DiCarlo’s namesake sex-tech brand toward the end of 2020, uniting efforts to destigmatize the pursuit of pleasure. The startup’s CES-winning hero product, the vibrator-suction toy Osé, is now available in a new iteration. The Osé 2 is a curved, multistimulating vibrator that aims to provide G-spot and clitoral orgasms. With a suction function and robotic nub that moves to replicate that “come hither” motion, the flexible toy can be shaped to your fancy and programmed at 10 intensity levels. It’s currently marked down from $290 to $250.