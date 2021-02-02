First look: Amazon’s jaw-dropping new HQ2 looks like a glass mountain

A mountain of glass and steel is soon to rise in Arlington, Virginia. Spiraling up from the earth and interwoven with gardens, trees, and workspaces, the structure is the architectural centerpiece of Amazon’s HQ2, which is set to bring nearly 3 million square feet of office, retail, and public space to the company’s second headquarters, just outside Washington, D.C.

The new design, made public for the first time today, reveals a dense and urban campus that shuns the isolated and insular nature of tech campuses. With a focus on public space, connections to the neighborhood, and one very big artificial mountain, Amazon’s plans for the project suggest a different kind of company headquarters.

The design encompasses 2.8 million square feet of offices spread across three midrise towers, 100,000 square feet of retail space, a community center and daycare facility, 2.5 acres of public space, and, most prominently, the spiraling mountain building.

The mountain itself will be more of an amenity than an active office building, but will include both indoor and outdoor spaces that can be used for individual or team work. And its spiraling design will create the opportunity for a somewhat strenuous midday climb. Designed by Seattle-based architects NBBJ, the mountain, dubbed the Helix, is intended to be a space where employees can escape and experience the indoor gardens or outdoor terraces, and also where they can come together to collaborate in unique settings. “Amazon’s culture really reinforces the inspiration for this building,” says Dale Alberda, principal at NBBJ and lead designer of the project.

Though clearly a showpiece building, the Helix fits into the overall approach to designing HQ2, according to John Schoettler, Amazon’s vice president of global real estate and facilities. In combination with the three office buildings on the site, the ground floor retail, and the acres of public space between them, the Helix is meant to create a space that not only showcases a nontraditional working environment but also embraces the city around it.

“We have designed spaces that promote physical well-being. We’re dealing with the whole person,” Schoettler says. “We’re thinking not only what it’s like for them to be inside, to be able to collaborate, but what is it like for them to be outside, and what does that mean for the local community.”