Five paradigm shifts government must embrace to modernize public services

In the past few years, rapid innovation has normalized technologies that would have astonished even Isaac Asimov. Machine learning, autonomous drones, gene splicing, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence went from imagination to commercially viable as soon as the infrastructure and hardware were ready.

If technology has transformed the limitations of what is physically possible, the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how we imagine it. The economy has made an evolutionary shift. The economic system is repurposing itself to become more cloud-based, delivery operated, and decentralized. The changes economic soothsayers predicted for the not-so-distant future have rushed, messily and painfully, into the immediate present. Governments have access to the same technology. They have the same imperative to evolve so they can successfully deliver on their mission in a changing world. This is about more than simply adopting new technologies in government—it is new technology enabling fundamentally new ideas about how government can deliver services and programs.

The progress emerging from the Fourth Industrial Revolution has not been incremental; progress has multiplied. Neural networks for Artificial Intelligence (AI) are a product of cloud computing and massive data collection, for example. To take advantage of this multiplier effect of technology, the public sector will need to adopt new approaches. Here are five key shifts that will enable government to succeed in the post-COVID era:

1. ADAPTIVE

Fast-paced technology and an interconnected economy demand an adaptive government. The slow pace of waterfall development should yield to the constant and quick revisions of an agile approach. Talent should move swiftly between projects, and policy should nimbly adjust to new challenges and opportunities. At the dawn of the COVID-19 epidemic, a quick change to increasing unemployment benefits and stimulus payments kept the pandemic from turning into an eviction and homelessness epidemic as well.

The COVID-19 crisis has also offered a number of examples of governments displaying agility with workforce management—reassigning workers to overloaded areas such as healthcare and employment, relaxing hiring regulations, and using the full force of digital technology to adapt to virtual workspaces. Swiftly changing conditions will require similarly swift action.

2. TWO-GEAR

Leaders should strive to accomplish their missions now while setting up for the future. We shouldn’t limit modernization to occasions when someone has time and budget or when a crisis or scandal forces an overhaul. Growth and preparation for the future should be an ongoing process, even as realizing goals in the present keeps the mission afloat. In this vein, the Biden administration’s focus on modernizing government IT, including the recent proposal for $9 billion for the Technology Modernization Fund—a 3,600% increase over the $25 million it received in fiscal year 2020—is a welcome development.