Biden stimulus checks update: What the GOP compromise plan could mean for third payments

President Joe Biden is eager to pass legislation that would get another round of stimulus checks out to all Americans. Under Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal, the president wants another stimulus check, this time worth $1,400, to go out ASAP. The amount of Biden’s proposed economic impact payment would be the largest one-off COVID stimulus payment Americans have received yet.

However, Biden’s $1,400 stimulus check offer is being contested on two fronts. Some Democrats want the offer to go further: up to $2,000 stimulus payments every month until the pandemic is over. Then there are some Republicans who say the $1.9 trillion plan that includes the $1,400 stimulus checks is too much. Instead, they’ve countered with their own plan.

As CNBC reports, 10 GOP Senators have sent a letter to President Biden seeking to pare down his $1.9 million package. What will be disappointing to many Americans, however, is the GOP plan calls for “targeted assistance” with stimulus checks. That means that not every American would get another stimulus check–only Americans who meet certain criteria, which are undefined at this time.

In other words, what the GOP’s plan means is that just because you got a stimulus check the previous two times, under their plan you wouldn’t necessarily receive a third stimulus payment. The Republican Senators who are pushing for a more targeted deployment of stimulus checks include Susan M. Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney. In their letter, they ask to meet with the president to discuss their plan in further detail.

So what does this mean for your third stimulus check? Nothing yet. It’s unknown if Biden would be willing to target only certain Americans with a third economic impact payment. Additionally, Biden may not need any Republican support to get his $1.9 trillion proposal, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks for all, through Congress. As Senator Bernie Sanders pointed out on ABC’s “This Week,” the Democrats could pass Biden’s plan through the reconciliation process, in which case only 51 votes are needed to pass budgetary measures.