Where to watch ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘The Big Short,’ and other movies to put GameStop in context

Perhaps this week’s unusual news cycle with its incessant updates about a certain video-game retailer has inspired you to learn more about the inner workings of Wall Street.

As luck would have it, Hollywood has visited this topic many times, sometimes even to brilliant effect. When we checked the “top movies chart” on Apple’s iTunes on Friday, we couldn’t help but notice that at least two of the most popular Big Finance movies in recent memory were already creeping up into the top five: Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street and Adam McKay’s The Big Short. Clearly, we’re not the only ones thinking about it.

With that said, here is a shortlist of topical movies to stream this weekend. On the off chance that GameStop, short sellers, hedge funds, or Reddit traders will dominate the news again next week, these films will help to put it all into context. Enjoy!