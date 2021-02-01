Once we have lab-grown meat, will we still need animal advocacy?

advertisement advertisement

Cell-cultured meat—that is, real meat grown from animal cells rather than slaughtered animals, also referred to as “cell-based meat,” “cultured meat,” and “cultivated meat,” among other names—is having a moment. In 2016, San Francisco startup Memphis Meats released a video of the world’s first cell-cultured meatball getting fried up in a pan. In 2018, Berkeley-based New Age Meats let journalists taste the first pork sausage grown in a lab. And at the end of last year, Eat Just’s cell-cultured chicken nuggets made their world debut on a restaurant menu in Singapore. Once considered science fiction, reserved only for members of the Star Trek universe, meat à la in vitro is poised to become available to mere Earthlings across the globe.

Is he right? And does that mean that we need to rely on technology instead of moral appeals to achieve these ethical aims? It certainly looks that way. Consider what happened to horses in cities like New York. By the mid-19th century, horsecars (horse-drawn streetcars on rails) had become one of the most popular forms of transportation. By the 1870s, New Yorkers were taking over 100 million horsecar trips per year. And by 1880, there were upwards of 200,000 horses in the city. With two horses pulling up to 20 people over a four-hour shift, this naturally took a serious toll on their welfare. And as historian Joel A. Tarr details in American Heritage, it “was a common sight to see drivers and teamsters savagely lashing their overburdened animals.” The plight of the horses might have gone unnoticed had it not been for Henry Bergh. Inspired by his observations of poor horse treatment, in 1866 he founded the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to fight on their behalf. Though Bergh did garner some support for his advocacy efforts, he was widely ridiculed because he was perceived as putting the interests of horses above humans. Indeed, in the end, it was another Henry who liberated horses from the streets of New York: Ford. His success in commercializing the car and internal combustible engine relieved the horses of their title as beasts of burden. In the words of entrepreneur Seth Goldman, “Despite Bergh’s impressive legacy, an argument can be made that his efforts to create a better quality of life for horses were dwarfed by the work of someone who had a reputation as a cold-hearted (not to mention, anti-Semitic) industrialist.”

Additionally, while cell-cultured meat companies have made numerous ground meat products—burgers, nuggets, patties, etc.—more complex cuts like steak and pork loin are only in the experimental stage. And then there’s getting regulatory approval, which Chase Purdy, author of Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech’s Race for the Future of Food, refers to as “the chief obstacle stopping people . . . from getting cell-cultured meat into markets around the globe and in front of customers.” That said, cell-cultured meat is reminiscent of technological solutions that have been successful in the past—so there’s a fair chance it’ll get to where it needs to be. Still, given these uncertainties, we’d be foolish not to keep ethics as a part of the conversation. Second, leveraging moral arguments can help facilitate technological innovation. Though many entrepreneurs and investors are going to be motivated by the potential for financial gain, some will undoubtedly be motivated by the larger mission. Indeed, many of today’s cell-cultured meat companies were founded and backed by animal advocates. Given the uncertainties mentioned above, the more people working to innovate in this realm the better. And as with any new technology, in order to eventually reach the broader market, cell-cultured meat will need to attract a sufficient number of early adopters willing to pay a premium, making the ethical rationale clear will help with that. Third, even if cell-cultured meat could become a widespread reality without moral appeals, there are consequences to using technological solutions for problems that have a moral component. If we end factory farming in this way, that will do nothing to prevent us from exploiting animals in all sorts of other ways that are beneficial to us—some existing (e.g., circuses, zoos, animal testing, etc.) and some yet to be imagined (which ironically may result from emerging technologies). What if settling only for the moral progress that comes as a side effect of technological innovation is not the best we can do? What if we should be asking for more? This would essentially amount to what we have achieved in the past, which is effectively a game of ethical Whack-A-Mole: We’d be ending exploitation of one group of animals in one context, only to see another form of oppression remain or pop up. This will be because we haven’t been able to build a moral ethic of not harming animals. This is exemplified by the glaring fact that while horses may no longer be attached to streetcars in New York City, they still give tourists carriage rides in Central Park (albeit in much smaller numbers) and race on tracks Upstate, where they suffer many of the same afflictions and almost nobody bats an eye. On the other hand, I recognize that many animals spared from suffering is much better than none. Plus, ending factory farming through technological innovation will make it easier for people to reckon with the relevant ethical considerations in a more comfortable way, because their actions will no longer be in contradiction with a moral view that takes animals’ interests into account. Still, this moral progress will largely be confined to the context of factory farming, which is a major caveat I don’t think we should overlook. What if settling only for the moral progress that comes as a side effect of technological innovation is not the best we can do? What if we should be asking for more?

