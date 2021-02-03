Why we need to rebuild our schools with empathy and equity

At some point in the last 12 months, every parent had the same realization: Schools are absolutely critical to daily life. Although schools are often reduced to grades and test scores, the value of hot meals, safe spaces to play, friendships, time away from the family unit, and more, have all been underscored by school closures.

Parents who were fortunate enough to maintain their income, work remotely, and have reliable internet connection were able to scrape by. But families who did not have these resources suffered immensely. Millions of children simply did not attend any form of school at all, often due to a lack of internet or a laptop.

The significant number of black and brown people, immigrants, and women who fit into the “unfortunate” category is another layer of evidence that our society is fundamentally flawed. COVID-19 has inflicted serious damage upon our healthcare system and our economy, but the burden is being felt by people who have traditionally been excluded from advancing in our society, widening gaps that already existed. We cannot allow this to keep happening.

If the pandemic has offered us one opportunity, it is to seriously rethink every aspect of our daily lives. It is becoming more and more clear that COVID-19 will be with us forever, and we cannot simply hit the reset button and go back to normal.

Reimagining our schools

As we go about rebuilding our society for a new day, it is absolutely critical that we focus our efforts on healing the wounds for the people who suffered most. There is no better place to start than schools, which are long overdue for an overhaul already. At the very least, reopening schools will give many parents—especially women—an opportunity to get back into the workforce.

However, if black families, single mothers, or immigrants are not prioritized in this process, we will rebuild an exclusionary society. We can embed equity and empathy into our culture by reimagining schools with these core values. Mildly put, in a society designed by wealthy white men, there are a lot of blind spots.