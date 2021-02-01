This one interview strategy is how you attract young, diverse talent

The coronavirus pandemic radically disrupted the recruiting world in 2020. Several of these changes will stick, including companies’ growing use of technology in the vetting process.

Those companies that successfully recruit millennial and Gen Z candidates will have one thing in common: prioritizing the virtual candidate experience. Specifically, companies that focus on a virtual experience show candidates they matter to these organizations, even if ultimately they’re not selected for the job. The employers who are thoughtful about this will gain a competitive advantage—attracting more diverse candidates.

Recently, I spoke with Liz Wessel, the CEO of recruiting startup WayUp, on how to attract early-career hires. In addition to Liz’s thoughtful insights, she shared findings from WayUp’s 2019 survey, detailing Gen Z and millennial candidate preferences. The survey included 363 students enrolled at U.S. universities, who are between the ages of 18 and 25 years old and mainly completing their bachelor’s degree.

WayUp’s survey findings revealed millennial and Gen Z job seekers’ preferences, emphasizing women and minority candidates. From Wessel, I learned the companies that attract diverse candidates are able to because they use one of the following recruitment techniques:

They consider their employer brand

They offer flexible interview schedules

They share personalized feedback

They provide a human connection

Here is the rationale for considering each of these strategies.

Employer branding

An important aspect of the applicant experience is the appeal and strength of an employer’s brand. In a virtual setting, you want to put additional thought and care into crafting this position.