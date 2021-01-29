advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:30 am

This anarchic comedy sketch about Wall Street captures why everyone hates stock traders

The cult hit, mid-aughts sketch comedy series ‘Wonder Showzen’ illustrated the public’s disdain for Wall Street types long before this week’s GameStop fiasco.

This anarchic comedy sketch about Wall Street captures why everyone hates stock traders
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What: A newly resurfaced clip from history’s most groundbreaking fake kids show

advertisement

Who: Wonder Showzen

Why we care: In the mid-aughts, MTV2 debuted the delightfully demented Wonder Showzen, which revolutionized how the stuff of children’s educational shows could be repurposed for very adult comedy. The series operated on a rare frequency of sublimely dark humor, tinged with horror, that set Iraq War-era, weed-enhanced dorm room brains ablaze. (Indeed, much of the series would probably not make it past Standards and Practices today.)

Although Wonder Showzen’s subversive comedy remains ever-relevant some 15 years on, one sketch in particular is now making the rounds online, in the wake of this week’s Game Stop fiasco.

In a legendary segment on the show, with the problematic title Beat Kidz, a small child dressed up in the signature trench coat of a Beat Reporter (hence that title) interviews Wall Street types on their way to work. Well, “interview” is kind of a stretch. Sometimes, the little girl in question merely says “Profits before people!” while extending her hand for a high-five. (The recipient responds in kind before realizing that, on the surface at least, he is supposed to support the obverse arrangement.)

The sketch is a perfect encapsulation of how an ideological rainbow coalition of Americans feels about stock brokers. Have a look below.

advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life