Leveling the Hiring Field: How diversity, equity and inclusion programs are turning promises into practices

On our third and final episode of Uncommon Good, Chris Denson meets Rosanna Durruthy, VP, Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at LinkedIn. She talks about the differences between corporations adopting true equality practices and versus those doing lip service, and how her own dreams deferred have affected her perspective.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THIS EPISODE:

CHRIS DENSON:

The word belonging in your title. We’ve heard about diversity. We’ve heard about inclusion. Tell us a little bit about what belonging means and how that informs what you do on a day to day basis.

ROSANNA DURRUTHY:

Belonging is what attracted me to this role. We’ve all heard about diversity and inclusion, but what does it really mean to feel like we belong? That sense of not only being ourselves and being at ease, but feeling like we own the space, feeling like it responds to us as well. I equate it with the high school prom. After you’ve gone through the anxiety of asking the person who you’re going to go to the dance with to join you, or you’re going to get asked, then you worry about what you wear. And when you get there, you worry “Are they going to be playing my music? Will I be able to dance to it?”

Belonging is walking into a space powerfully. They play your music. You’re on the dance floor. And everyone else is dancing with you. And what’s really powerful, I find, about belonging is that it’s not something we can create for ourselves. It’s something that’s created for us in partnership with others. It’s just a powerful thing to be who you are and to have that generate a new level not only of comfort but of productivity. Because you don’t have to tie up the emotional real estate on “Am I good enough? Am I doing this right? Do people get me?” You can just be.