With GameStop, Robinhood broke the biggest rule of branding

The legend of Robin Hood is that of a heroic outlaw who steals from the rich to give to the poor, while fighting and evading the evil sheriff of Nottingham. As a brand image inspiration, you could do much worse.

So it’s no surprise that the brokerage app Robinhood took pride in its namesake, positioning itself as a tool to bring the riches of the stock market to everyday people. But this week, the company has been in the eye of an absolute sh*tstorm on Wall Street. It reacted to a Reddit-fuelled frenzy over stocks like GameStop and AMC by limiting the trading of those companies. That led users to accuse the company of protecting the institutional investors who were losing money on those surges. In fact, a hedge fund that’s a major investor in Robinhood was losing money, further sparking accusations that the company was shutting out small investors in order to protect the big guys. CEO Vlad Tenev told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, less than convincingly, that the trade restrictions were to both protect investors and itself against the risk in such a volatile market. (On Thursday, Robinhood said it was raising more than $1 billion from investors to help with its cash shortage.)

There are enough ins, outs, and what-have-yous surrounding this situation to require multiple explainers, but from a marketing and brand point of view, this has been an absolute unmitigated disaster for Robinhood. High profile people are echoing the angry voices of the company’s everyday customers, all calling the brand out for abandoning its principles. On Thursday, a class action lawsuit was filed claiming Robinhood rigged the market.

Our time is now… unless you guys uh… make our institutional backers uncomfortable and wield too much power… in which case we will simply stop letting you trade https://t.co/mhcGYgOS1m — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) January 28, 2021

And even giving the company the benefit of the doubt that it was restricting trading due to its own liquidity issues because of the surge, Robinhood’s complete lack of transparency and failure to communicate the reason behind the halt has further angered its customers.