Your urge to micromanage is actually the result of bad communication

The coronavirus has dispersed company workforces, sending previously in-person teams to work remotely. Leaders can no longer manage by wandering around or relying on happenstance run-ins , so many have shifted their management styles to scale new coordination and communication hurdles. Less face-to-face interaction—combined with the greater effort required for even basic check-ins—leaves some managers feeling out of touch, as well as out of control.

Some leaders resort to extremes to regain that control, resulting in micromanagement. As a professional behavior analyst and a certified forensic interviewer, I’ve worked with organizations around the globe to help their teams and leaders function their best through research-based strategies. I’ve seen that the solutions to our “people problems” rely on understanding how our brains work.

When leaders feel a lack of control, they need to address their underlying emotions and create clarity in emotionally and socially intelligent ways. We should recognize that our brains form stories around our observations. For instance, if my employees aren’t doing what I ask, my brain may create a hypothesis that I’ve lost control. Then I might jump in to micromanage the team so I can search for evidence to rationalize my fear.

To combat the tendency to react rather than respond intelligently, successful leaders recognize that they need to stop seeking more and more information to make better decisions for their teams. Instead, they should focus on creating a clear vision of where the team’s going, provide the road map, and trust the team to drive the right vehicles to reach that goal.

Create clarity in communication

From a neuroscience perspective, the brain constantly seeks clarity. A lack of clarity paralyzes a team and creates the conditions for less creativity and less ownership over work, while clarity creates confident execution of roles. Leaders don’t have to define exactly “how” a team should operate, but they need to know, along with communicate with each other, on what success looks like.

Leaders can create clarity by first assessing the team’s clarity on their vision. Measure whether everyone understands the end goal through team feedback. Ask, “What did you hear when I outlined the vision? Where do you see us going?” so that team members articulate the vision themselves. The answers reveal either alignment or the need to refine your message. Hammer home the vision every time you meet with the team, This is where we’re headed. Your job is deciding how we’ll get there.