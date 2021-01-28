Calls for congressional hearings grow as Robinhood and other brokerages restrict GameStop trades

GameStop’s astounding saga captivated America this week, as it rocketed to new heights fueled by starry-eyed investors from Reddit’s WallStreetBets, who’ve waged a bootstrapped war against the Wall Street establishment. The video-and-computer-game vendor’s stock soared from $40 per share in mid-January to, at one point, $470 per share this Thursday, flying in the face of its many short bets from financial elites.

But while WallStreetBets was looking ahead to what meteoric rise tomorrow would bring, a number of online brokers favored by at-home investors made calls to restrict trading on stocks exhibiting “recent volatility,” putting an abrupt end to GameStop’s rally.

Popular zero-fee trading platform Robinhood said Thursday it would block purchasing of shares for eight securities including GameStop, AMC, and Bed Bath & Beyond, all widely shorted stocks that became recent targets of WallStreetBets campaigns. Its peer Interactive Brokers said it would do the same for a separate list that also included GameStop and AMC.

Investors were, however, still allowed to sell off their assets.

The move seemed to succeed in bringing the high-flying stocks back down to earth, as GameStop has already dropped more than 30% in midday trading, but it drew fast and furious backlash. Rapper Ja Rule, for instance, tweeted that it was a “crime” and claimed that “Wall Street crushes the American dream.”