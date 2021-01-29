When can I file my taxes? Here’s why the IRS won’t let you right now, even if you wanted to

In previous years, people could begin filing their taxes in late January. This year, the IRS has said, “No, thank you.”

The earliest you can do so for your 2020 taxes is February 12.

It’s not an early ode to Valentine’s Day, but rather due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, it’s all about the new round of stimulus checks, which the IRS is tasked with delivering.

“The February 12 start date for individual tax return filers allows the IRS time to do additional programming and testing of IRS systems following the December 27 tax law changes that provided a second round of Economic Impact Payments and other benefits,” the IRS explains on its website. “If filing season were opened without the correct programming in place, then there could be a delay in issuing refunds to taxpayers. These changes ensure that eligible people will receive any remaining stimulus money as a Recovery Rebate Credit when they file their 2020 tax return.”

The deadline remains April 15 and people who file for an extension still have until October 15.