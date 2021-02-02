With telehealth startup Folx, trans people have a new option outside of mainstream healthcare

Samuel K. Davis, like many trans men, has always had difficulty getting the testosterone he needs to treat his gender dysphoria. When he relocated from California to Florida during the pandemic, he encountered even more problems. Trying to get a new healthcare provider turned into a nightmare. He set up an over-the-phone appointment with a local clinic, answered questions about his health history, talked to a clinician for 10 minutes, paid $80, and then didn’t hear a word.

“Two months later, I received a letter from them saying they just processed my information,” Davis says. He never received any medication. For four months, he went without his prescription medications, putting him on an emotional roller coaster exacerbated by hormonal fluctuations. “I was at a point where I was like, maybe this just isn’t supposed to happen.”

By chance he came across a post on the Instagram account @transguysupply. It mentioned a new online service called Folx Health that promised to connect trans adults with health services for free, at least initially. Through Folx Health’s virtual intake process, he filled out information about his health history. The platform matched him with a clinician named Kate. A week and a half later he received injectable testosterone in the mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Transguy Supply (@transguysupply)

“I’m not gonna lie—I cried,” Davis says.

Being queer and trying to get quality healthcare can feel like an exercise in futility. Going to a traditional primary care provider is a gamble, because there’s no way to know ahead of time whether a given doctor will be sensitive to queer health issues or completely invalidating. This is doubly the case for trans health. While some cities have nonprofit health centers catering specifically to the queer community, these centers often don’t have the resources to keep up with demand. The need for queer healthcare is great, and the options for care are few. Folx Health is launching its telehealth services to reach this historically poorly attended community in a design-forward way.

The company has raised $25 million of venture funding in a Series A round led by Bessemer Ventures. “There are many verticals and specialities that are largely untapped and underestimated by the venture community,” says Morgan Cheatham, an investor at Bessemer Ventures. “We’ve seen the power of direct-to-consumer healthcare experiences. We’ve seen the opportunity to serve the unique needs of a specific population—to me this was a no-brainer.” He notes that the queer community is much bigger than investors often realize, comprising as much as 10% of the U.S. population.