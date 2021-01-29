How formerly incarcerated people are helping fix America’s massive waste problem

If you’ve walked by a construction site, you’ve likely seen the enormous bins filled with broken bricks, unfinished slabs of concrete, and rusted metal pipes. This debris adds up, generating 600 million tons of waste every year. But to industrial designer Sasha Plotitsa, it’s an opportunity. He sees a pile of precious materials that can be reincarnated as beautiful new objects.

A year ago, Plotitsa launched Formr, a startup that creates colorful furniture, including side tables, laptop desks, and shelves. Plotitsa designs each piece, which is handmade in a San Francisco workshop by formerly incarcerated people, whom he trains to clean the salvaged materials and transform them into new things. Each piece serves to draw attention to the materials that go into our everyday products and to the people who make them.

The designs are minimal yet highly functional. There’s a wood table with a glass planter built into the middle. There’s a small table that allows you to work on your laptop while you sit on the couch, complete with a little stand for your phone. There’s a bedside table that has a built-in light with a dimmer controlled by a touch sensor.

Formr brings together many threads in Plotitsa’s varied career. His father was a contractor, and Plotitsa grew up spending a lot of time on job sites, where he saw firsthand how much waste was generated. In college, he decided to pursue a degree in industrial design at San Jose State. In 2009, he was hired to design the MediThrive cannabis dispensary in San Francisco, which was later shuttered by the federal government because while the substance was legal in California, it wasn’t legal nationally. It was through this work that he learned how many people were incarcerated for drug-related offenses and how hard it was to create a life for themselves out of prison. “I saw for myself what the failed war on drugs looked like,” he says. “When someone comes out of prison, they have to check the box on a job application that says they have a record. That makes it very hard for them to get their life back on track.”

After years as a successful commercial designer, Plotitsa decided to take a break in what he describes as a midlife crisis; he wanted to do something more meaningful with his life. He wanted to build an industrial design company with a socially responsible mission that addressed two of the issues that he cared about most: waste and recidivism. But getting such a business off the ground proved to be challenging.

While three-quarters of construction waste gets recycled, including materials like metal and glass, the rest—all 145 million tons of it—gets sent to landfills. Plotitsa wanted access to these materials, but there is no established infrastructure for it. To this day, he finds himself calling contractors one by one to see if they will let him come take a look at their trash. And though he has an extensive Rolodex of contractors he has met over the years, most of them don’t want anybody coming to their construction site, partly because this presents some liabilities to them.