The internet offers hedge fund managers some hilarious advice, familiar to millennials

It takes a certain amount of financial acumen to understand exactly what happened earlier this eventful week on Wall Street . The simplest explanation, however, is that a bunch of Redditors reenacted the climax of Trading Places , using stock for the still-chugging-along Donkey Kong retailer, GameStop.

The cleverly coordinated market manipulation has moved even some unlikely voices to rejoice around the so-called little people sticking it to Master of the Universe-types by exploiting their own exploitative loopholes and practices.

Now, as the newly chastened hedge fund managers at Melvin Capital nurse fiscal wounds from this industry-disrupting broadside, perhaps they could use some advice from people who didn’t recently go bust on a bad investment.

Considering that millennials came of age during a rolling series of financial crises, they’ve had some amazing opportunities to absorb the business wisdom of their economic betters. As such, many millennials on Twitter, along with some supportive elder pals, have only been too happy to return the favor, offering the same sort of helpful advice they were given while watching the bank bailouts of 2009, say, or the large business PPP loans of 2020.

Some suggested practicing an oft-preached footwear-related exercise: